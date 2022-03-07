Restaurant reopens as Little Store & Kitchen

The sound of sizzling hamburgers and smell of frying potatoes is back in the air at the corner of Rusk and Center Streets in Sherman as the Lit'l Store reopened under a new but familiar name and new owners.

Wayne and Delene Burroughs ran the store for 30 years but sold it in October of 2021 when they decided to retire.

The investment banker they sold it to then sold the building to Roman Luciano who is now operating it as The Little Store and Kitchen.

Luciano and his staff have been operating the store for about a month and have really started to notice an uptick in patrons as word has spread around the neighborhood that the Lit'l Store site is back open.

With 20 years experience in the restaurant business, Luciano is practiced in cooking all kinds of cuisine from Chinese to Tex-Mex to burgers. Those who want a hamburger and fries from the little store will find them there on the menu still.

"The menu hasn't changed. We have the previous menu but we have added Tex-Mex to it," he said.

That includes enchiladas, tacos and fajitas. For now, patrons will have to make due with sodas for drinks but Luciano is working on getting the liquor license that will allow him to sell beer and wine. He also plans to offer cigarettes and lottery tickets but getting those vendors set up takes longer than just getting food delivered to start cooking.

Luciano said he had been looking for a business to buy in Sherman before the pandemic and then his son told him about the Lit'l Store being up for sale. The store also has new hours.

"We are going to be offering breakfast now," Luciano noted the grill will be fired up and ready to serve patrons at 7 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday and will keep turning out burgers and more until 9 p.m.

The crew will sleep in on Monday but will reopen at 3 p.m. and continue serving until 9 p.m.

If things continue to go well, he said, he plans to offer deliveries in the immediate area of the store but

For more information, visit https://www.littlestoreandkitchen.com/.