Drug trafficking leads to nearly 20 year sentence in Eastern District

Eastern District of Texas

A Livingston man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Paul Michael Oliver, 54, pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2021 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield.

According to information presented in court, on Nov. 2, 2020, Oliver was arrested at his residence on an outstanding parole violation warrant. During the arrest, Oliver was observed attempting to conceal a clear bag containing a crystal substance in a closet. A laboratory analysis determined that the substance was 684 grams of methamphetamine. A search of the residence also produced drug paraphernalia including scales and multiple clear plastic baggies. Oliver was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 3, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tommy L. Coleman.