Bryan County History: Cyclones and Southern Oklahoma

Blown Away-

Some Indian Territory Cyclones

May 10, 1905

Hon. Charles S. Stephens (mayor of Tishomingo)

Dear Sir:

In as much as many of our poorest people lost their all in the recent disaster that befell our little town, we the citizens of Owl, I.T. will gladly accept the most generous offer of your citizens to help us to partly reimburse those of our people who are unable to assist themselves. Send donations through Citizens Bank of Owl, I.T. Yours truly, S. S. Forrest, Secretary, Relief Committee.

One of the major challenges of Indian Territory life was the spring storm. Prairie winds could cause wheat to wave gently in the fields or turn houses into kindling in a matter of minutes. People were injured or killed. Livestock and crops devastated. Lives changed forever.

Sadly, there was little warning of an impending storm, and many occurred at night. Native Americans looked to nature for signs of weather changes, and farmers paid close attention to the behavior of their livestock. But no matter how prepared anyone was, the actual strike of a tornado was unpredictable.

Such was the case of the storm that damaged Fort Washita, Green, and Armstrong Academy in 1887. It didn’t even occur in spring, but instead struck in December. It was half a mile wide and meandered over ten miles. Early risers at Fort Washita saw the cloud approaching, but did not have time to warn anyone. “It struck the ground a quarter of a mile northwest of the Fort, bounded into the air like a ball, and descending again, struck the village squarely in the center, crushing or carrying away half the houses in the town.” A. B. Lincoln and French Adams were killed. Henry Wait, suffered a broken arm and leg. Mrs. Wait’s arm was broken.

The cyclone turned in a southeasterly direction before gathering force and passing over the prairies about ten miles south of Caddo, where it blew down several houses at Armstrong Academy. Thankfully, only William Covington was seriously injured. Both his legs were broken.

Green, about eight miles southeast of Armstrong, was the next target. “Twenty houses were smashed into kindling wood and their occupants buried in the ruins. A produce store was carried away with its contents, while many horses and cattle on the neighboring ranches were injured or killed”. Henderson Jack and Peter Rieson, along with two children (unidentified), were killed.

The Kansas City Star reported a cyclone at Caddo in April of 1892. It struck about midnight, and sixteen houses were destroyed. The Evening Messenger (Marshal, TX) noted that the cyclone was the “most destructive in the history of the town”.

In 1893 a cyclone struck Cale (Sterrett, Calera), destroying a church and seven houses. Crops were also damaged by heavy rains.

The devastation at Owl, mentioned earlier, was almost total. Twenty houses were destroyed. The Baptist church was completely demolished. In the business section, several plate glass windows were blown out and the building occupied by the Owl Tribune was damaged. Worst of all, the school building was blown away with fifteen children and their teacher, Professor John Vincent, inside. The paper reported that the teacher and two of the children were not expected to live.

The next victims, the very next month, were Platter, Colbert, and Woodville. The Durant Weekly News reported that Platter was wiped off the earth. “All the buildings were blown down and the people frightened to within an inch of their lives.” At Colbert the Presbyterian church was totally destroyed. The telegraph wires were knocked down, and several business buildings were damaged. At Woodville several buildings were demolished. The Bryan County Democrat reported damages at Jackson and Lake West.

Despite all of our advances in science and technology, the prairie winds still dominate spring weather and we are never quite prepared for their power. According to the National Weather Service there were 63 tornadoes in Oklahoma last year.

