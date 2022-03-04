Whitewright man gets 25 years for evading arrest, possession of meth

Staff reports

A Whitewright man who had been involved in a high speed chase almost one year ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison this week.

In a news release issued Friday, the Grayson County District Attorney's Office announced that Richard Wiggs III, 47, of Whitewright, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine between 4-200 grams.

The sentence followed a plea agreement with the DA. The agreement was accepted by Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court, and he issued the sentence this week.

"On March 12, 2021, Denison Narcotics Detectives were acting on information about a possible suspect involved in a shooting in Oklahoma," the news release said. "The detectives began conducting surveillance on an apartment in the 4900 block of Texoma Parkway, where the shooting suspect was believe to be staying. The two men exited the apartment, got onto their motorcycles, and drove away from the apartment at a high rate of speed. Denison Detectives and Patrol Units began pursuing both motorcycles. The motorcycle driven by Wiggs fled west on FM 120, but failed to negotiate a turn on FM1417 and crashed. Wiggs was promptly taken into custody. Denison Police determine the motorcycle driven by Wiggs was stolen out of Dallas County and that he was wanted for a parole warrant. In Wiggs’ front pocket was a baggie which contained an ounce of methamphetamine."

The evading on the other motorcycle continued for almost 80 miles and came to an end in Collin County when the vehicle ran out of gas.

"Charges are pending on the second suspect in Grayson County," the release said. "Neither suspect, as it turned out, was wanted in the Oklahoma shooting."

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover.