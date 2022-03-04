Waggoner named Denison assistant city manager

The city of Denison is taking steps to fill vacancies at the top of city management and leadership. The city announced Friday that Finance Director Reneé Waggoner has been promoted to assistant city manager.

The news of Waggoner's promotion comes as the city has experience shifts and vacancies in top leadership over the past 18 months, including the resignation of two city managers.

“I am humbled and honored by this opportunity to serve as the Assistant City Manager for the City of Denison. I am grateful to our Interim City Manager, Bobby Atteberry, our Mayor, Janet Gott, and to our Council for the support and encouragement each of them provides,” Waggoner said in a press release issued by the city.

“I am grateful for our wonderful staff that I have the privilege to work with each and every day. I look forward to serving the residents and the City of Denison organization in this new role as we continue to grow together," she added.

It has been several years since the city had a permanent assistant city manager. The role was initially filled by Jud Rex around 2015 when he joined the city. However, his tenure in this role was short as he soon moved up to the city manager roll with the departure of Robert Hanna from the top seat.

At the time, Rex said he did not plan to immediately fill his former position.

It was Rex's departure from Denison in late 2020 that led to the recent hole in Denison leadership. The city hired Greg Smith to fill the city manager position in mid August, but his tenure was short and he announced his departure las month with just under six months with the city. Bobby Atteberry is currently serving as the interim city manager.

City officials said Waggoner's promotion should create stability near top leadership during a time of transition and growth for the city in the near future.

For her part, Waggoner started with the city in 2002 as an account manager. Two years later, she became an internal auditor and then accounting supervisor. In 2011, she was again promoted to assistant finance director and then finance director within the same year. Most recently, she was promoted to director of finance and administration services.

“Reneé is a devoted public servant who has always put Denison residents first in her 20+ year career with the city," Atteberry said in a press release. "I know she will meet the new opportunities and challenges as Assistant City Manager with the same dedication, excellence, and integrity she brings to all her work."