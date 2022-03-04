SISD anticipates growing to 10K students in the next decade

With growth and new development on the horizon, the Sherman Independent School District is projecting that it could see 10,000 students split between its campuses in the next decade.

The projection came as a part of demographic updates that were recently presented to the SISD Board of Trustees.

Planners, alongside city and district leaders, are anticipating significant growth in the next few years from major developments, including the expansion of Texas Instruments and record housing growth.

"What used to be 1-1.5 percent growth for us on a steady basis is now closer of 3.5 percent growth on a steady basis," SISD Superintendent David Hicks said. "We have some sustained forecasting here that is saying that our growth is really going to be double what we are used to because of all the growth that is occurring."

The new data included information on a variety of topics ranging from real estate and development projections to estimates on future district attendance broken down by grade level. The information focused primarily on the first through 12th grades, but included some information on earlier education.

The district is currently on track to see a 3.84 percent student population growth for 2021-2022. This is expected to dip next year, with 160 students anticipated to join the district, but projections show average growth over the next decade is to remain over 200 per year.

As of this year, the district is expected to have about 7,791 students. By 2025-2026, this total is expected to approach the 9,000 student marker. Five years later, it will approach the 10,000 student milestone with an expected 9,976 students.

Consultant Rocky Gardiner, representing Zonda, said the projections for Sherman come amid a bounce-back effect for the district following the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has seen growth over the past year, with 288 new students, following a period of enrollment decline over the past two years.

"This year you had growth plus bounce back in it," Gardiner said. "Next year has some bounce back ... but then you can see the acceleration in our growth. We think that as lots get delivered and this new housing starts coming you will go from 300 homes a year to 500 homes a year."

It was these new home lots and multi-family units that Gardiner focused on. Currently, the district contains 17 future planned subdivisions under development. Of these, seven subdivsions have a total of 873 lots where groundwork is underway.

While the district las less than 200 multi-family units under construction, 5,155 more units are at some point in the planning stages, Gardiner said.

The residential development will both be guided and guide future retail, commercial and employment development in the future with symbiotic relationship.

"It is kind of smokestacks and chimneys, a chicken and the egg sort of thing going on," Gardiner said. "Which comes first and it really is transitional."

This increase in students will have an impact on the district's campuses and Hicks said staff and officials are assessing its future needs. With the new high school recently built, and the expansion into two middle schools, Hicks said the primary need is expected to be on the elementary level.

Hicks said the decision on how these needs are met — through expanding existing campuses or building new ones — would likely come out of the district's ongoing strategic planning process.