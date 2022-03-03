SHS art students fired up for new kilns

SISD

As a massive kiln reached four-digit temperatures in the next room, a small shop’s worth of clay pinch pots created by beginner Sherman High School art students air-dried on a nearby rack. Though some pots were a bit rough, the projects marked a huge moment for the fine arts program.

“I have been here [at SHS] 26 years, and we have never worked with kilns,” Fine Arts Department Chair Sherry Young said as she fired up one of two kilns Monday morning. The other kiln rested nearby, still cold but ready to go. “We’re excited about it,” she continued.

The kilns were installed during the construction of the new SHS campus, and Young had waited until this semester to prepare the kilns for class use. She pointed to the sunny but still chilly weather outside as the reason.

“I waited until spring to do this,” Young said. “We can pull these tables outside. Everything’s on rollers so it can move.”

Young hoped to offer a class on ceramics next school year, and as students pinch and pull at the clay, they’re also fulfilling an important part of the Texas curriculum that requires art classes to cover 3D creations.

“We have tried to do sculptures out of cardboard and other things, but this is more tactile,” Young said. “A lot of our kids envision things in 3D when they work.”

And some students are jumping right in. Though he’s set on pursuing fashion design, senior Zach Miller currently takes 3D AP Art, and some days prove to be more challenging than he thought.

“It’s a lot more time than I thought it would be and maybe a bit tedious,” Miller said as he rolled and pounded a piece of clay into shape. “But it’s also really fun to do.”

His biggest project involving clay is a decorative Viking tankard, which will eventually be fired and glazed. He’s been working on it for two to three weeks.

“Once you get to know how the medium works, it’s a lot easier,” Miller said.

With the kilns ready and electric pottery wheels set, SHS students have the chance to work with one of the oldest art mediums. The medium persists today in different forms, and perhaps a Bearcat could become the next ceramic star.

“It’s going to open up students’ futures to them,” SHS Principal Dr. Jenifer Politi, a former art teacher herself, said. “We will probably have several that will go on to college and major in ceramics.”