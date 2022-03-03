Former city manager to receive 6 months pay as part of severance

As a part of final agreements, the city of Denison has agreed to pay its former city manager more days of severance pay than his tenure with the city.

The severance agreement with the former Denison city manager — obtained through a FOIA request — shows that the city has agreed to pay former City Manager Greg Smith six months of pay and benefits as a part of his separation from the city early last month.

This comes just short of six months after Smith joined the city as its new city manager.

"In consideration of employees execution of this agreement and release, employer agrees to pay employee a lump sum cash payment in the amount equal to six months of employee's compensation calculated at his regular rate of pay," the agreement, which was approved by the City Council in early February, says.

The agreement also outlines other benefits for Smith, including payment of owed vacation, sick and personal time and six months of health benefits from the city.

Smith was named as the Denison city manager last summer, and he officially took the seat in mid August. Smith was chosen to replace former City Manager Jud Rex, who announced his departure from the city manager position in late 2020 in order to pursue an assistant city manager position with the city of Garland.

Smith brought with him more than 20 years of job experience including tenures in city leadership and management with Henderson, Angleton, Shenandoah and, most recently, Jacksonville, Texas. In addition to his public administration work, Smith also worked for a decade in sports medicine and athletic training.

The Herald Democrat submitted a FOIA request a copy of the hiring agreements, including pay and compensation, for Smith from the city of Denison in August, but attorneys for the city said the agreement at the time only existed in draft form. As such, they said they believe these documents were exempt from disclosure.

This request was again refiled this week.

Smith announced his intent to resign from the city manager position in early February through a letter to city staff and stakeholders.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have announced my retirement from the city manager position for the City of Denison," Smith said in the February letter which was obtained by the Herald Democrat. "The past year has been full of changes, and I need to evaluate how to move forward."

"While this timeline may seem short, the City needs to begin the transition sooner than later," Smith continued. "I have enjoyed a career in City Management in the past 23 plus years and I am honored that this last chapter has been in Denison."

Since that time, city officials have remained mum on the cause of Smith's quick retirement and simply said he made the decision to retire.

"He just has had a long career in city government, and he is going to take this move to focus on other things in his life and career," Denison Public Information Officer Aaron Werner said last month. "That is what was shared with us."