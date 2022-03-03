Denison man indicted on 7 counts of sex abuse of a child; other indictments

This week, Grayson County grand jurors returned indictments against a Denison man on seven counts of abuse of a child.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

David Randall Pope Jr., 35, was indicted on charges of sex abuse of a child victim under 14, aggravated sexual assault of a child (rape) and five counts of indecency with a child sexual contact.

The following people were also indicted this week:

Neil Avery Harper, 28, of Denison — indecency with a child sexual contact and indecency with a child by exposure;

Lee Edward Hall, 49, of Alma — compel prostitution by force, threat, coercion, or fraud and one count of trafficking of a person;

Martin Reno Cicolani, 41, of Dallas — two counts of assault of a peace officer;

Cheyenne Naomi Hunter, 29, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone (meth) and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone (heroin);

Jay Wayne Bentle, 56,of Sadler —evading arrest with a vehicle;

Bryce Tanner Bush, 31, of Durant, Oklahoma — theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Roudy Pat Eberhart, 46, of Collinsville — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Ryan Kasey Wyatt, 35, of Ardmore, Oklahoma — theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Reatha Sue Robinson, 52, of Whitesboro — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Kyle Charles Rains, 30, of Gainesville — evading arrest with a vehicle or watercraft and abandon or endanger a child intentional, knowing or reckless criminal negligence.

Bobby Lee Benedict, 50, of Dallas — tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Rodney Allen Hampton, 40, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Connor Sean Alexander Hosay, 23, of Gainesville —continuous violence against the family;

Strephon Ryder Bishop, 29, of Whitesboro — assault family or house member impede breath or circulation;

Robert Barris Griffin, 32, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

James Michael Phillips, 24, of Denison —two counts of assault of public servant;

Nathanial Wayne Smart, 28, of Tom Bean — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Janetta Mari McGee, 32, of Bokchito, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Nakota Cheyenne Campbell, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and evading arrest with previous conviction;

Daniel Lee Gonzales Jr., 19, of Knollwood — burglary of a habitation;

Karae Montel Gabriel, 30, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation;

Antonio Wayne Cummins, 39, of Durant, Oklahoma — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more,

Tracy Alan Taylor, 51, of Denison — assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Charles Douglas Parr, 44, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Derek Lamont Wilson, 38, of Sherman - possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joey Don Rucinski, 46, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth):

Jodi Marie Taylor, 43, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kierstan Lashea Scott, 18, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (psilocin);

Samuel Robert Bernard Orear, 19, of Denison — possession of marijuana;

Melissa Trevino, 45, of Irving — possession of a controlled substance ( meth) and attempt to commit tamper with evidence with intent to impair;

Donella Jane Brown, 42, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Casey Scott Dollar, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

David Shawn Blackwell, 49, of Durant, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Justin Wayne Caldwell, 33, of Denison — assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Richard Wayne Turner, 52, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Jeremy Rainey, 33, of Denison —credit or debit card abuse;

Krystal Rene Avrett, 28, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and fraudulent use of identification;

Andrew Jordan Bush, 30, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family, assault family violence with previous conviction, violation of bond or protective order two times within a 12 month period;

Christopher Justin McKinley, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Lucas Paul Martin, 30, of Sherman — injury to child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury and assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Bryce Tanner Bush, 31, of Durant, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone (meth);

Ashley Lleane Cecil, 34, of Durant, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone (meth);

Brittany Sue Sheren, 31, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in the vehicle;

Roscoe Laquan Wallace Jr., 32, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in the vehicle;

Kirby Reed Utsler, 37, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Diego Ruben Alvarerz, 22, of Denison — possession of marijuana and pcs with intent to deliver in a drug-free zone (alprazolam);

Juan Antonio Jimenez, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Charleston Dleon Jackson, 42, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone (meth);

Ethan Wayne Johnson, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tracy Christopher Rice, 55, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) deadly conduct discharge a firearm individuals and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Monte Wayne Shores, 46, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Billy Joel Smith, 58, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation;

Tammy Knack, 55, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation;

Chadrick Ryan Hodge, 41, of Sherman —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Chung Van Nguyen, 49, of Richmond — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Steven Robert Brown, 67, of Frisco —evading arrest with a vehicle;

James Earl Nelson, 39, of Sherman — evading arrest with a vehicle;

Laura Jean Barfield, 59, of Denison — prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Micayla Christine Miles, 20, of Randolph — possession of a controlled substance (meth).