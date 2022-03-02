Grayson County Republican Primary Election Night totals

Note: Entities with the most votes have been italicized.

Some area incumbents lost big in Tuesday's Republican Primary.

Here are the unofficial results as they were released Tuesday night. They will not be finalized until they are submitted to the Grayson County Commissioners Court at a later date.

County Judge

Bill Magers 6,800 votes

Bruce Dawsey 12,273 votes

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1

James Corley (Corky) Henderson 16,494 votes

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2

Rick Dunn 9,011 votes

Hillary Luckett Clark 4,584 votes

Vanessa V. Vice 3,813 votes

District Clerk

Kelly Clark Ashmore 16,739 votes

County Clerk

Deana Patterson 16,609 votes

County Treasurer

Gayla Hawkins 16,376 votes

Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 4

Rita Noel 1,293 votes

Christina Fox 1,870 votes

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

David Scott Hawley 3,548 votes

Michael J. Springer 2,269 votes

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Jeff Austin 1,150 votes

Art Arthur 2,266 votes

E.V. Harlan 919 votes

County Commissioner Precinct No. 4

Matt Hardenburg 2,888 votes

Bart Lawrence 2,862 votes

County Chair

Rick Staples 16,132 votes

United States Representative, District 4

Pat Fallon 9,582 votes

John E. Harper 1,101 votes

Dan Thomas 8,220 votes

Governor

Paul Belew 129 votes

Kandy Kaye Hom 233 votes

Greg Abbott 12,040 votes

Allen B. West 2,474 votes

Rick Perry 682 votes

Don Huffines 2,324 votes

Chad Prather 1,143 votes

Danny Harrison 155 votes

Lieutenant Governor

Todd M. Bullis 577 votes

Zach Vance 715 votes

Dan Patrick 13,036 votes

Trayce Bradford 876 votes

Aaron Sorells 507 votes

Daniel Miller 2,378 votes

Attorney General

Eva Guzman 1,999 votes

Ken Paxton 8,554 votes

Louie Gohmert 3,164 votes

George P. Bush 5,102 votes

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Mark V .Goloby 4,805 votes

Glenn Heger 11,471 votes

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham 5,238 votes

Rufus Lopez 579 votes

Don W. Munson 2,189 votes

Tim Westley 2,318 votes

Ben Armenta 314 votes

Victor Avila 2,280 votes

Weston Martinez 673votes

Jon Spiers 1,899 votes

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller 9,928 votes

James White 5,208 votes

Carey A Counsil 1,402 votes

Railroad Commissioner

Tom Slocum Jr. 3,228 votes

Dawayne Tipton 2,009 votes

Sarah Stagner 2,809 votes

Marvin "Sarge" Summers 1,949 votes

Wayne Christian 5,895 votes

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehmann16,321 votes

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebecca Huddle 16,255 votes

Justice, supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young 8,519 votes

David J. Schenck 7,291 votes

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Mary Lou Keel got 16,118 votes

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Walker 9,443 votes

Clint Morgan 6,325 votes

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure III 16,036 votes

Member, State Board of Education, District 12

Pam Little 16,019 votes

State Senator District 30

Drew Springer 16,384 votes

State Representative, District 62

Reggie Smith 11,372 votes

Shelley Luther 7,718 votes

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Emily A Miskel 16,021 votes

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 7

Kristina Williams 16,013 votes

District Judge, 397th Judicial District

Brian Gary 16,381 votes

Propositions

Proposition 1

In light of the federal government's refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Force, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Yes - 17,654 votes

No - 1,665 votes

Proposition 2

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten years without implementing a state income tax

Yes - 14,888 votes

No - 4,069 votes

Proposition 3

Texans should not lose their job, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Yes - 16,930 votes

No - 2,325 votes

Proposition 4

Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Yes - 17,109 votes

No - 2,003 votes

Proposition 5

Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

Yes - 16,027 votes

No - 3,013 votes

Proposition 6

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Yes - 15,280 votes

No - 3,458 votes

Proposition 7

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

Yes - 18,298 votes

No - 935 votes

Proposition 8

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Yes - 17,590 votes

No - 1,552 votes

Proposition 9

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Yes - 16,387 votes

No - 2,813 votes

Proposition 10

Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

Yes - 17,558 votes

No - 1,482 votes