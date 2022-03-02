Grayson County Republican Primary Election Night totals
Note: Entities with the most votes have been italicized.
Some area incumbents lost big in Tuesday's Republican Primary.
Here are the unofficial results as they were released Tuesday night. They will not be finalized until they are submitted to the Grayson County Commissioners Court at a later date.
County Judge
Bill Magers 6,800 votes
Bruce Dawsey 12,273 votes
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1
James Corley (Corky) Henderson 16,494 votes
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2
Rick Dunn 9,011 votes
Hillary Luckett Clark 4,584 votes
Vanessa V. Vice 3,813 votes
District Clerk
Kelly Clark Ashmore 16,739 votes
County Clerk
Deana Patterson 16,609 votes
County Treasurer
Gayla Hawkins 16,376 votes
Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 4
Rita Noel 1,293 votes
Christina Fox 1,870 votes
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
David Scott Hawley 3,548 votes
Michael J. Springer 2,269 votes
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Jeff Austin 1,150 votes
Art Arthur 2,266 votes
E.V. Harlan 919 votes
County Commissioner Precinct No. 4
Matt Hardenburg 2,888 votes
Bart Lawrence 2,862 votes
County Chair
Rick Staples 16,132 votes
United States Representative, District 4
Pat Fallon 9,582 votes
John E. Harper 1,101 votes
Dan Thomas 8,220 votes
Governor
Paul Belew 129 votes
Kandy Kaye Hom 233 votes
Greg Abbott 12,040 votes
Allen B. West 2,474 votes
Rick Perry 682 votes
Don Huffines 2,324 votes
Chad Prather 1,143 votes
Danny Harrison 155 votes
Lieutenant Governor
Todd M. Bullis 577 votes
Zach Vance 715 votes
Dan Patrick 13,036 votes
Trayce Bradford 876 votes
Aaron Sorells 507 votes
Daniel Miller 2,378 votes
Attorney General
Eva Guzman 1,999 votes
Ken Paxton 8,554 votes
Louie Gohmert 3,164 votes
George P. Bush 5,102 votes
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Mark V .Goloby 4,805 votes
Glenn Heger 11,471 votes
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham 5,238 votes
Rufus Lopez 579 votes
Don W. Munson 2,189 votes
Tim Westley 2,318 votes
Ben Armenta 314 votes
Victor Avila 2,280 votes
Weston Martinez 673votes
Jon Spiers 1,899 votes
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller 9,928 votes
James White 5,208 votes
Carey A Counsil 1,402 votes
Railroad Commissioner
Tom Slocum Jr. 3,228 votes
Dawayne Tipton 2,009 votes
Sarah Stagner 2,809 votes
Marvin "Sarge" Summers 1,949 votes
Wayne Christian 5,895 votes
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehmann16,321 votes
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebecca Huddle 16,255 votes
Justice, supreme Court, Place 9
Evan Young 8,519 votes
David J. Schenck 7,291 votes
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2
Mary Lou Keel got 16,118 votes
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Walker 9,443 votes
Clint Morgan 6,325 votes
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure III 16,036 votes
Member, State Board of Education, District 12
Pam Little 16,019 votes
State Senator District 30
Drew Springer 16,384 votes
State Representative, District 62
Reggie Smith 11,372 votes
Shelley Luther 7,718 votes
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 4
Emily A Miskel 16,021 votes
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 7
Kristina Williams 16,013 votes
District Judge, 397th Judicial District
Brian Gary 16,381 votes
Propositions
Proposition 1
In light of the federal government's refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Force, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Yes - 17,654 votes
No - 1,665 votes
Proposition 2
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten years without implementing a state income tax
Yes - 14,888 votes
No - 4,069 votes
Proposition 3
Texans should not lose their job, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Yes - 16,930 votes
No - 2,325 votes
Proposition 4
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Yes - 17,109 votes
No - 2,003 votes
Proposition 5
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Yes - 16,027 votes
No - 3,013 votes
Proposition 6
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Yes - 15,280 votes
No - 3,458 votes
Proposition 7
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Yes - 18,298 votes
No - 935 votes
Proposition 8
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Yes - 17,590 votes
No - 1,552 votes
Proposition 9
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Yes - 16,387 votes
No - 2,813 votes
Proposition 10
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
Yes - 17,558 votes
No - 1,482 votes