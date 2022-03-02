Mother Nature gives Texoma Livestock Show great weather

Though Grayson County seems to be getting less rural by the year, many who live here still remember when they could drive for miles without seeing anything but fields growing with corn or being roamed by cattle.

This week, the annual Texoma Exposition & Livestock Show at Loy Park in Denison showcased the area’s young people who are active in various forms of agriculture and ag-related fields that are still important to Grayson County and the world.

A spring highlight for the county’s 4-H, FFA and FCCLA students kicked off Monday.

After months of raising livestock from chickens to steers and everything in between, mastering woodwork, cooking, canning, sewing, welding and more, participants get the chance to compete for that grand champion ribbon. Some will even walk away with some cold hard cash. And the rest of the county gets to have a look at what it is like to produce the things we take for grant it like the food we eat and the clothes we wear.

TELS Secretary Joyce White said the number of students involved this year is headed back to pre pandemic numbers and for once it isn't either freezing or burning hot weatherwise.

"We have had a little over 1200 entries. I don't know about late entries that came in. Our general exhibit numbers are down just a little but better than they were last year. Things are starting to come back to somewhat normal," she said.

And the rabbit show, she added, is growing by leaps and bounds. Apparently rabbits are a very popular project in the county. Even though Grayson County becomes less rural every year, White said the livestock show is still a major event in the area.

"This event teaches kids responsibility. It teaches them the value of agriculture and how it impacts their lives because you may not grow up on a farm or a ranch but you're always gonna be dependent upon agriculture for your food, for your clothing and things like that. These kids learn character when they are participating in these shows they are complimenting each other and helping each other when someone has a problem."

She said often the students who are competing aren't the first generation of their family to do so because it is a family event. No one raises a cow alone or even a rabbit. The families are involved all of the way through the project.

Al of the schools in Grayson County are represented at the event and between the animal exhibits, the wood working, the ag mechanics, there is something for just about any interest a youngster could want to pursue.

White said there were 212 youngsters who entered projects in the general exhibits that feature everything from cooking to photography to knife making and sewing.

"We would love to have people to come out Thursday night and support us in the general exhibit auction at 6:30 p.m. Then the buyer's auction on Friday. Even if you can't buy an animal or project, there are always add-ons."

White explained add-ons are where people who maybe can't afford to buy a whole cow add $25 or $30 to the price that the student will get for the cow or the knife they made. That helps the students recoup more of the money they invested into the project and allows more people to show their support for the FHA programs in local schools.

The buyer's lunch begins at 11 a.m. Friday.

Generally, those in the competitions have to contend with the worst in late winter and early spring weather, but this year, Mother Nature brought out her best work for those showing off their best work. Temperatures for the week are expected to remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s and the rain is supposed to hold off until after the show is completed.