Joint primary shows strong voter turnout

For a non presidential election year, Grayson County voters turned out in high numbers for the March 1 Primary.

About 24.56 percent of the county's 88,731 registered voters cast a ballot in the primary. The Grayson County Election Administration also shows 11,253 of those were cast early and 9,705 were cast on Election Day.

Elections Administrator Tamie Hayes said her staff was taken by surprise at the number of people who were getting out to vote.

"We had a race of interest on the ballot," she said about the county judge race that saw challenger Bruce Dawsey upset incumbent Bill Magers. "We had so many sites that we usually send a certain amount of machines to, and they were calling us and saying 'We have lines out the door, next time send more machines.'"

Hayes believes population growth in certain parts of the county is impacting voter turnout.

She said even though there was a hot race on the ballot some of the smaller towns that usually have very small turnouts actually surprised her with unexpected turnouts.

Of course the totals that were announced Tuesday night are not yet official.

The Elections Administration is still waiting on mail-in ballots, and some corrected mail-in ballots, that could come in as late as Thursday. About 150 ballots are waiting on corrections. People have until March 7 to return those.

A look at the Grayson County Elections webpage shows that the voter turnout for the primary in 202 was 24.62 percent and in 2014 it was 16.72 percent.

"With our population growing so much, my office is going to have to make changes and add some people this coming budget year so we can get everything out the door and get it done and we're not all working such long hours to make it happen," Hayes said.

Precinct chairs along with city and schools elections are scheduled for May, so the election season just keeps rolling on for them.

Hayes hopes that the changes that were made to the mail-in ballot procedures will clarified so that people will find the process less frustrating than many did this time around because her staff wants to be able to help people vote as easily as possible.