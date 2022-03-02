Grayson County elects new county judge

Voters signaled a desire for a change in leadership in Grayson County with their votes in the March 1 Republican Primary.

Challenger Bruce Dawsey unseated incumbent Bill Magers with a vote that wasn't even close. Dawsey received 12,273 of votes cast in the race while Magers received 6,800.

Dawsey's lead started early by getting almost double the early votes that Magers received. 19,073 votes cast in the race between the two men.

No Democrat filed for the office so Dawsey will become the next Grayson County Judge when his term begins in January.

"Obviously disappointed," Magers said Wednesday morning. "But, we will respect the will of the voters and follow the rule of law."

He also thanked his family and supporters for their efforts on his behalf.

"People were ready for a change," Dawsey said Wednesday morning.

" I think people were irritated that with what I kept hearing over and over as the 'good ole boy system' and I think his DWI did have an impact," Dawsey said speaking of the DWI 2nd charge Magers pleaded guilty to in June of 2020.

The charge was the focus of a recent campaign to have Magers removed from office. The suit filed in December was dismissed by Regional Administrative Judge Ray Wheless and by a Dallas appellate court.

"My reputation of being a good guy with integrity and honesty, I think helped seal the deal," Dawsey said.

Dawsey also said the success of the campaign came down to getting out there in the county and meeting with voters.

"We worked out butts off. I had a great campaign team," he said. "We scheduled events and we did meet and greets. I was all over the county."

Social media also played a large part in Dawsey's ability to reach voters.

"We had a volunteer social media page that had 197volunteers on it," he said. "And then our campaign Facebook page we had over 1,100 followers."

For the next nine months, Dawsey will continue his job at the Sherman Police Department. Then when January rolls around, he will be looking at the budget.

"Seeing what we can do to make sure that the tax dollars are going toward the services that they are supposed to be going to and see if there are any shortfalls," Dawsey said. "I want to look at the Emergency Management Office and see if we're functioning the way that we should be, and if there's any deficiencies there. And, I want to have a meeting with the mental health team. "