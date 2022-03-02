Grayson County Democrat Primary Election Night totals
Note: Entities who received the most votes have been italicized.
Local Democrats had a much lower turnout in Tuesday's Primary Election than local Republicans, but there were some county candidates vying for their votes.
The unofficial results below were posted to the Grayson County website. They won't be official until they are approved by Grayson County Commissioners at a later date.
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2
Barry Rubarts 2,000 votes
County Chair
Glenn Melancon 1,984 votes
United States Representative, District 4
Iro Ormere 1,975 votes
Governor
Joy Diaz 108 votes
Michael Cooper 111 votes
Beto O'Rourke 1,936 votes
Rich Wakeland 41 votes
Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez 17 votes
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier 809 votes
Carla Brailey 697 votes
Michelle Beckley 611 votes
Attorney General
Lee Merritt 481 votes
Joe Jaworski 406 votes
Mike Fields 356 votes
Rochelle Mercedes Garza 770 votes
S. "Tbone" Raynor 115 votes
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Tim Mahoney 605 votes
Janet T. Dudding 949 votes
Angel Luis Vega 534 votes
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Sandragrace Martinez 704 votes
Michael Lange 575 votes
Jay Kleberg 398 votes
Jinny Suh 408 votes
Commissioner of Agriculture
Ed Ireson 578 votes
Susan Hays 1,537 votes
Railroad Commissioner
Luke Warford 2,020 votes
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Erin Nowell 2,045 votes
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Amanda Reichek 2,034 votes
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Julia Maldonado 2,034 votes
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Dana Huffman 2,031 votes
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Robert Johnson 2,006 votes
Member, State Board of Education, District 12
Alex Comwallis 980 votes
Roberto Velasco 1,114 votes
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 4
Maricela Moore 2,024 votes
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 7
Nancy Kennedy 2,018 votes