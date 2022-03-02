Grayson County Democrat Primary Election Night totals

Note: Entities who received the most votes have been italicized.

Local Democrats had a much lower turnout in Tuesday's Primary Election than local Republicans, but there were some county candidates vying for their votes.

The unofficial results below were posted to the Grayson County website. They won't be official until they are approved by Grayson County Commissioners at a later date.

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2

Barry Rubarts 2,000 votes

County Chair

Glenn Melancon 1,984 votes

United States Representative, District 4

Iro Ormere 1,975 votes

Governor

Joy Diaz 108 votes

Michael Cooper 111 votes

Beto O'Rourke 1,936 votes

Rich Wakeland 41 votes

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez 17 votes

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier 809 votes

Carla Brailey 697 votes

Michelle Beckley 611 votes

Attorney General

Lee Merritt 481 votes

Joe Jaworski 406 votes

Mike Fields 356 votes

Rochelle Mercedes Garza 770 votes

S. "Tbone" Raynor 115 votes

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Tim Mahoney 605 votes

Janet T. Dudding 949 votes

Angel Luis Vega 534 votes

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Sandragrace Martinez 704 votes

Michael Lange 575 votes

Jay Kleberg 398 votes

Jinny Suh 408 votes

Commissioner of Agriculture

Ed Ireson 578 votes

Susan Hays 1,537 votes

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford 2,020 votes

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Erin Nowell 2,045 votes

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Amanda Reichek 2,034 votes

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Julia Maldonado 2,034 votes

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Dana Huffman 2,031 votes

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Robert Johnson 2,006 votes

Member, State Board of Education, District 12

Alex Comwallis 980 votes

Roberto Velasco 1,114 votes

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Maricela Moore 2,024 votes

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 7

Nancy Kennedy 2,018 votes