Sherman looks into material appropriateness amid statewide book challenges

Sherman Independent School District officials are looking into and appropriateness of school materials and library books. The move by the district comes amid challenges on other districts across the state against hundreds of books in schools on topics ranging from racism and race in America to sexuality.

The topic was brought up Monday during a school board meeting when an item on the district's bid process for library materials was removed from the consent agenda by Board Member Anna Wylie.

"I just want the public to know that we are looking at the library books and we are moving forward with a plan to make sure that our books are appropriate for each level," Wylie said. "So, I know that this isn't an actual purchase of books, but at the same time, I want the public to know that we are working on that."

District staff noted that the discussion was not directly related to the bidding process for materials and the item was ultimately returned to the agenda and passed alongside the rest of the consent agenda.

"We do this annual to ensure we get the best prices for anything a school district might purchase," SISD Superintendent David Hicks added that the district is "keenly aware" of its responsibility to ensure quality materials in schools.

Hicks said the comments were prompted by action across the state related to the appropriateness of instructional materials in schools. At the center of these questions is an investigation sparked by Texas House Rep. Matt Krause, who started an inquiry into certain books on campuses in late 2021.

“I think making sure that schools are complying with state policies is important for them,” Krause told The Dallas Morning News in 2021. “Even if there is a book in our library on that list, it doesn’t mean it’s problematic. It just means this could be flagged under the new policies written during the last legislative session.”

In October, the Fort Worth-based legislator announced an the inquiry alongside letters that were sent to an unknown number of school superintendents. The requests included a list of over 800 books, informally named the Krause list, and asked district leaders where any of these books are located in schools and how much the district paid for them.

Many of the books on the list relate to the topics of race and racism, sexuality and other related issues. The listed included Pulitzer Prize winning books and finalists, among others. A significant number of the books also relate to LGBT topics.

Since the announcement of the inquiry, several districts have faced challenges to books, including many on the list. Last month, a McKinney couple challenged about 282 books, citing issues with topics on sexuality. In Granbury, more than 100 books were removed from shelves in January for review on appropriateness.

While Hicks said the discussions in Sherman were based on the recent issues across the state, he said the review was not directly guided by the Krause list. He went on to say that the direct and staff already have policies and practices in place for the review of books. This includes a vetting process for when material is selected for purchase.