Early voters favored Bruce Dawsey for County Judge

Early voting numbers have Bruce Dawsey leading in the race to see who will be the Grayson County Judge come next January. Since no Democrat filed to run in this contest, the Republican who wins Tuesday's Primary will be the next County Judge.

Early voting numbers posted to the county's website show that Dawsey got 6,670 votes to 3,913 for Magers. Election Day voting will show if the challenger holds onto that lead.

Earlier this year, incumbent Bill Magers said the key to being a good county judge is "building consensus."

He also said that requires, "playing 'we ball' and not 'me ball.' This approach is easily stated but more difficult to implement. It requires setting a vision, developing a knowledge base on the issues, properly identifying stakeholders, bringing everyone together, listening, and maintaining open/transparent communications. By working as a team in Grayson County, we have secured water rights, $650 for infrastructure - US 75, Panda Energy,"

Earlier this year challenger Bruce Dawsey said he would rely on the experience he has gained with the Sherman Police Department to transition to the county judge's role.

"I have been a in a leadership role within the police agency at all levels. During this time, I have worked with diverse groups in all manners of situations, including resolving differences between coworkers, citizens, divisions within the agency, community and civic organizations, and government agencies, local, state, and federal. I have also worked with these same groups in regards to problem solving. My experience also extends to my time serving as a School Board Trustee and Council Member. In these rolls I have worked collaboratively for a positive outcome that best services the citizens."