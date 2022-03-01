Workers needed: Denison votes to increase size of fire crew

City initiates step in returning to in-house EMS

Denison is continuing its efforts to return emergency medical service to city control after privatizing it for nearly two years. The City Council quietly voted to increase the number of city firefighters last week.

The move comes after the city announced its intent late last year to end its contract with service provider LifeNet, who has provided and overseen EMS service for the city since 2019. The increase in staff is aimed at bringing the fire department back to the size it was prior to the change, city officials said Monday.

"Since we've added back EMS, we have to add back personnel because the LifeNet people were not part of the city of Denison's workforce," Denison Fire Rescue Chief Kenneth Jacks said this week. "So now that they will be leaving, we need to hire people into the fire department to make up the difference."

Under the amendment to the department layout, three additional firefighter positions and a new battalion chief position to oversee that segment of the operation. The change was included as a part of meeting's consent agenda, which represents normal or routine items that are voted on in a single action. As such, the request was not discussed by the council.

The city of Denison first started exploring the option of outsourcing its EMS service in early 2019 as a way of combating an outflow of staff from the department and other difficulties in recruiting. Then Fire Chief Gregg Loyd said Denison in practiced served as a training ground for firefighters who would receive their training here only to depart and take positions in departments closer to the metroplex that offered higher pay.

Loyd has since stepped away from department leadership and was named as Denison's interim director of development in 2021.

"They would harvest our employees almost as soon as they got trained and took them south for more money," Loyd said in 2021, noting that one employee was poached from Denison before serving on a single shift.

The poaching, combined with vacancies, led to an increased use of overtime to meet the city's needs.

These early proposals were met with heavy criticism from the community and led city staff the distance themselves from the efforts. Instead, city leadership said they would begin hiring and training for the vacancies in the department. Staff noted that the department had already left several positions empty in anticipation of the change over.

The announced later that year that it would contract with LifeNet to provide short-term EMS service while the city trained and hired staff to fill the vacancies.

“This is something that has been planned,” Denison Mayor Janet Gott said in July 2019. “It is not an outsourcing of our EMS. You would liken this to using a temp agency. We are in the process of hiring applicants who tested in early June."

"The plan is to eventually transition out of LifeNet," then-City Manager Jud Rex said in January 2020. "When we get our staffing to a point where we can continue the exceptional service that we’re providing right now through partnering with LifeNet, we will discontinue that."

However, the city ran into issues with training its new staff in early 2020 amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many testing centers closed their doors during the pandemic, leading to delays in certifying new hires. Meanwhile, Loyd said that the talent poaching continued to be an issue.

The city appeared to reverse course yet again in mid 2021 as Loyd announced that the city intended to enter into negotiations with LifeNet.

At the time Loyd characterized the previous two years under LifeNet as a temporary contract as a trial run to see if the service would work. However, this went against previous statements by city leadership.

However, these plans were short lived as the city announced late last year that it once again planned to bring EMS service back under the city's purview after negotiations between Denison and LifeNet were unsuccessful.

During his comments to the council Friday, Loyd described the last two years under a temporary contract as a trial to see what service would look under LifeNet. However, city leadership previously said the agreement was meant to be temporary until in-house services could be resumed.

In recent weeks, Jacks said the department had hired several candidates and things have been running smoothly. He noted that there has been no signs of poaching or loss of staff.

"We are not having any retention problems," Jacks said. "Actually, people are asking us when we are testing. So anything with the previous administration was then and this is now."