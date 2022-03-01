Art show plans for 14th year

Staff reports

The Shauney P. Lucas Community Art Show will be back for the 14th year this month. The event put on by the Whitesboro Parks and Recreation Department and the Whitesboro History Club will take place March 11-13.

The event is free and open for artists to display works. Individuals need to register by 5 p.m. March. 9.

This year's featured artist is Nancy Griffith of Cooke County.

"Ms. Griffith comes to Texas from New England, born and raised in Fairfield, Connecticut," a news release about the event said. "She explains that she was fortunate to experience the beauty of four seasons and the adventures of a small town environment. Always loving to draw and paint, she spent a majority of time representing those little special things and moments on paper and canvas. Nancy’s art skills were nurtured by superb art teachers throughout her life. After receiving an associate degree in commercial art, Ms. Griffith decided to get a teaching degree from Averett University. In pursuit of a Master degree in art education, she attended North Texas University."

Griffith has now retired from teaching.

"She is creating daily and involved in art clubs, shows, workshops, commission work, and teaching," the release said. "Her art is described as energetic with brilliant colors, at times busy, and very entertaining. She calls it expressive Impressionism with a touch of realism. Often she begins with an abstract painting and adds a composition to it using acrylic, latex paint and sometimes adds collage and ink. Now she looks forward to enjoying the Texas country and creating a painting ...that master piece that lies within."

The artists' reception will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. March 11 and a demonstration by Griffith will take place at 1 p.m. March 12.

The show takes place at the Jimmy O. Rector Community Center, 400 Wilson Street in Whitesboro. Information about this and other department events can be found at www.whitesboro.org/pard.