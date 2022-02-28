Winter weather suspected cause of man's death in vehicle

Authorities believe the freezing temperatures over night Wednesday might have led to the death of a 28-year-old Sherman man who was deceased in his vehicle.

Grayson County Sheriff's spokesperson Marty Hall said the man, who has not been identified to the public, was found in the vehicle near the intersection of SH289 and Crestview Drive in the Dorchester area Thursday.

Hall said there were two dogs in the vehicle with the man and they were unharmed. They were released to animal control. Foul play is not expected to be a reason for the man's death. .

Lows in the area got down to about 21 degrees Wednesday and had been at or below freezing since Tuesday evening. Wind chills made the area feel even colder.