Strong early voting turnout in Grayson County despite weather closures

Early voters for the March 1 Primary came out in high numbers especially on Friday of last week.

In all there were 11,926 votes cast including mail-in ballots that have been received. Those are still coming in Hayes said. There were 11,254 in-person votes cast in early voting.

County records show that n the 2020 March Primary, there were only 7,805 in person early votes and 1,038 mail-in votes. There were only 20,083 votes cast in that election which was 24.62 percent of the 87,200 registered voters in the county in 2020.

Grayson County Elections Clerk Tammie Hayes said having to close the polls for inclement weather probably played a part in the high turnout on Friday. The polls were open for two additional hours on Friday.

"Especially between 6 and 9 p.m. we had quite a few," she said.