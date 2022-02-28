Sherman signals progress in $150M hospital project

While development on a new Sherman hospital has been quiet over the past year, the city of Sherman is signaling that the project is still on track and moving forward.

The City Council quietly voted this past week to name Sherman finance director to the board of directors for the hospital project, which could result in the construction of a new $150 million, 80-bed acute care hospital.

"This is an appointment that is needed for the project to move forward," Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton said. "They are getting close to the goal line, so to speak. In that vernacular, I wound say we are on the five-yard line."

The appointment relates to a proposed hospital project that the city has been pursuing in recent years. The facility would be located near the Crossroads Development near the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75 alongside other medical facilities and development along the corridor.

In January 2021, entered into an agreement with Ivy Hotel group in which the city offered to loan up to $737,000 to developers for the project in what Hefton described as pre-development for the project. This would include assessments into the feasibility of the project. If the developers move forward, they would pay back the city the loan. If they did not, the city would instead get the work done on the project that could then be used to court another developer.

In November, the city council voted to extend the time period developers had to complete this work until April.

While there have been no definitive plans presented yet, city officials said the appointment of Lawrence to the board is a clear signal of intent on the city's part.

"The establishment of a board of directors says a lot about where the City is in the development process," Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said. "Our consultants have made great strides in the past few months in laying the figurative groundwork for this project, and the physical groundwork should soon follow. This initial board of directors will help to ensure that this hospital benefits the City and its citizens immediately upon opening, and for decades to come."