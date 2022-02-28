154-acre project could become Sherman's 5th planned development

For the city of Sherman, the growth over the past few years has taken many forms ranging from recording-breaking single-family building permits to new apartment complexes and other multi-family housing. However, the multiple mixed-use planned developments that have been one of the city's major focuses in planning for this growth.

While many of these projects have been hundreds of acres in size, Sherman leaders are leaving the door open for other, smaller mixed-use developments.

The City Council gave the go ahead for what could be its fifth planned development to proceed with the application process. The Hickory Hill development represents the first such development to make use of a clause in the city's planned development ordinance aimed at projects under 200 acres in size.

"We wanted this ordinance to represent a type of development that was more than just single family houses, plain Jane," City Manager Robby Hefton said. "It needed to have additional elements either in quality, in amenities, in size, in mix of use, etcetera. We feel like this project, at least this first pass at it, incorporates those ideas in what would be submitted for approval."

In 2019, the city council approved its planned development ordinance, which offers flexibility for larger-scale developments. The intent of the ordinance was to streamline the process for developments that would likely incorporate what traditionally would be vastly different types of zoning into the same area. Through this developers can keep consistency and feel of the area in line throughout a development.

To date, four developments: Bel Air Village, The VIllage, Heritage Ranch and Shepherd's Place have all been approved and are currently in different stages of development. Hickory Hill would be the smallest of these developments at about 154 acres.

The proposed planned development would be located at the future intersection of Lamberth Road and Friendship Road in the city's ETJ. The council unanimously approved a contract for the extension of Friendship Road earlier in Monday's meeting.

Early proposals for the development showed that the development featured primarily single- and multi-family areas with smaller plots dedicated to commercial uses. The site could also feature a detention pond as the anchor for a recreational and park space.