Inspiring the next generation: DISD teacher says kids haven't changed much in 36 years

For Christine Turner and other area teachers, this week offered a few extra days off due to the inclement weather.

But Turner, who has been teaching 6th grade Science for 36 years in the Denison Independent School District and has no plan to stop anytime soon, said she has gotten through the pandemic and all of its changes in her profession the way she has the rest of her 30 plus years in the field.

"What has helped me is depending on co workers, being a family, getting support from administrators and a great deal of support from our parents," she said.

Turner grew up in a home where education was valued highly. So highly in fact, that her sister Sebrina Stiggers has been teaching with Sherman ISID has also been teaching for 37 years.

"I have an aunt who kinda of inspired me to be a teacher. She was a teacher in Colbert and she taught for over 60 years."

That inspiration and her parents emphasis on education led Turner to graduate from Colbert High in Colbert, Oklahoma in 1982 and from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1986.

Turner said having long-term teachers liker herself allows the district to build its trust and respect from the community.

"I've taught at least two generations and when they hear my name they automatically say 'Well she has the best interest of the kids at heart.,'"

She said those relationships with the families in the community take time to build and to nurture. Turner's efforts in that regard have not gone unnoticed in the district. She was named Elementary Teacher of the Year for the 2017 - 2018 school year and Secondary Teacher of the Year for 1993-1994.

Though she started teaching back when having enough chalk to get through the day was one of her biggest concerns to a time when she uses technology that many wouldn't even have dreamed would be part of a teacher's role back in the late 1980s, Turner said the kids she teaches have not really changed that much.

"I don't think kids have changed a whole lot. I think our world has changed a little bit. But when you get those kids in a room, kids are kids. It doesn't matter if 1986 or 2022, they're just kids. They have the same needs. They have the same love for learning. As adults we have to realize that maybe its not the kids that have changed. They are receiving more information quicker faster. ... I think they have access to more information."

She said that instant and constant access to information has changed the way professionals have to teach.

"We're competing for the kids attention. We have to be entertainers as well as educators and the amount of learning that we have to do yearly, daily is enormous. The world is constantly evolving and we have to be able to make those changes along with them."

But despite the changes, Turner said she loves teaching 6th graders still so much that she really looks forward to going to work with them each day.

"The sixth grade is where I was meant to be. At that age, they are just discovering who they are so you are a big part molding them and loving them." She said it is the perfect time to ignite in children a life-long love for learning new things.

She said at that age, children are hungry for role models and teachers can really have an impact at that time for children who sometimes don't find those role models elsewhere and can help them become productive citizens.

Turner hasn't just worked to help her students better themselves, as a mentor, she has helped new teachers find their footing in classroom and served on various committees and boards in the district.

She has also served as the teacher who works with those who find themselves in a bit of trouble as the detention teacher two nights a week.

"A lot of students are there (in detention) because they have work that they have not completed so I actually help them with their assignments."

Some of them are there for behavioral issues. "They read books but I can tell that those students that I have had in detention when they are fifth graders, when they are sixth graders, I have already made a connection with them. I'm not there (in detention) to judge. I'm not there to punish. And a lot of them will open up to me and we make that connections."

Turner said she hasn't even really begun to think about retirement yet.

"If it were left up to me, I think I would teach forever," she said and laughed.

"Everybody says you will know when it is time so I am just gonna wait for that to happen. So far, it hasn't happened."