Sherman FFA buckling up for TELS

Long hours, rigorous work and honed discipline will come together the week of Feb. 28 as Sherman High School FFA members compete against their Grayson County counterparts in the annual Texoma Exposition & Livestock Show (TELS).

“This allows for a diverse set of students the opportunity to compete at our local level and do something they are passionate about and gain recognition for their effort and maybe even make sales in the different events,” said Kristi Sroka, FFA Lead Teacher.

Every SHS project, from rabbits to feed troughs to thoughtful photography, will be on display. Every project show leading up to now, like the giant Fort Worth Stock Show, has given students advice on how to improve.

“Our students have gone to many different shows and events getting different perspectives from experts in the perspective fields,” Sroka said. “Along with this, after gaining newfound information, students have worked many hours during the school week and weekends at the barn and school trying to better themselves and their projects.”

According to Sroka, the week before TELS is filled with students putting the last finishing touches on their project. For animal projects, it’s feeding, grooming and exercising to ensure the best possible condition, and for ag mech projects, it’s polishing showmanship and perhaps the metal.

“No matter the project, students are applying what is learned in the classroom, lab and shop to their exhibits,” Sroka said.

Even if FFA students choose professions other than agriculture, Sroka said FFA instills skills needed to be successful in any career, and TELS is the culmination of that.

“Students in the past have realized that truly working towards a goal and seeing the outcome of their labor as something that they can be proud of,” she said. “Everything that they have accomplished up to this point has prepared them for TELS.”