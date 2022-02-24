Former Economy Inn to be redeveloped as apartment complex

As the demand for housing in Texoma continues to reach all-time highs, a Texoma Parkway mainstay is expected to see some changes in the near future. The former site of Economy Inn, located at 1530 Texoma Parkway, may soon become a new apartment complex.

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved site plans and a zoning change for the redevelopment of the site. Developers with Texoma OZ hope to take what some described as an eyesore and reconfigure the old motel rooms into small apartments.

"What the owners are wanting to do is to take this old motel that has basically been abandoned and convert it to apartments and also add a new building that will have some one- and two-bedroom units," Architect David Baca said, representing the project.

Current designs call for a near total conversion of the existing hotel rooms and the construction of two additional buildings to add capacity. By converting every three hotel rooms into two apartments and constructing new buildings, Baca said developers could generate about 72 units on the property.

Plans also call for restructuring the site to where the units face into an internal courtyard. This will involve the removal of some concrete work that was added later in the lifetime of the motel.

Despite outward appearance, Baca said the core structure of the building appears to be solid and in good shape. While some of the front buildings do need roof work, the roof work on other buildings appears to be straight. In many of the cases where work is needed, it is on the portions of the roof that extend off of the main structure.

Plans for the project call for the abandonment of a portion of N. East Street, which Baca described as "a street in the loosest of terms." In many ways it more acts as a driveway, but is in notable disrepair.

Baca said he was unsure of the exact age of the old motel, but said the design features many interesting mid-century elements that developers hope to keep in the redesign. Some potential ideas for the site include taking it back in feel closer to when it first opened.

"It is actually a really cool piece once you get past the things that later owners added onto it," he said.

Members of the commission asked if there was any assurance or way to ensure that both phases of the project would move forward. Baca said the developer is keen on making as much of the project as possible and said there was a desire to go to full development.

Meanwhile, city staff noted that any reinvestment and redevelopment would likely represent an improvement on the site.

With luck and good conditions, the new development could be ready for new residents some by summer 2023, Baca said.