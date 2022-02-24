Caution still advised on North Texas roads

Wintery weather keeps local law enforcement busy

While the wintery weather has likely ended for the North Texas area at least for the next 24 hours, driving can still be dangerous. Law enforcement reminded people Thursday that what has melted will likely refreeze overnight and be hazardous to drive on Friday morning

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said SPD worked 22 wrecks from 5 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Twelve of those were minor and did not involve injuries to people, but ten wrecks did lead to injuries.

“The roads are still icy and dangerous,” Mullen said. He said that they may begin to be more drivable when the temperatures get above freezing on Friday.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the 20s Friday in North Texas but the 40s later in the day. Friday night and Saturday morning have up to a 50 percent chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Winds coming from the northeast are expected to be at 5-10 mph.

Saturday evening the chance of rain will lessen to 20 percent, and the lows are expected to be around 29 degrees.

Sunday's high will be near 55 degrees, and Monday temperatures could get as high was 63.

In Denison, officers worked only four minor crashes on Wednesday.

“Road conditions are improving, but they are still wet and icy and if travel is not necessary we ask everyone to not travel. Friday morning could be hazardous because of the ice that thaws today could refreeze overnight,” DPD Lt. Mike Eppler said.

Those who are looking for a place to go out of the frigid temperatures that are covering the area Wednesday can find a place in both Sherman and Denison.

Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management posted that warming centers have been opened at Light Fellowship Church, 801 W. Owings in Denison and at the Salvation Army, 5700 Texoma Parkway in Sherman.