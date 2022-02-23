Winter weather to linger till the end of the week

Old man winter is taking another bite out of North Texas and Southern Oklahoma this week causing more than a few auto wrecks and roadway hazards.

Officials expect that the light amount of freezing rain that fell in Grayson County overnight Tuesday night will be added to late Wednesday and will continue into Thursday. The low temperatures Wednesday night are expected to be in the 20s with a 80 percent chance of more wintery mix overnight, according to National Weather Center Meteorologist Bianca Garcia.

Thursday, the area can expect that wintery mix to continue to fall through mid-day and temperatures to warm just to 33 degrees before beginning to fall again. Garcia said the roads are liable to be slick again on Friday morning.

On Friday, temperatures will reach the 40s but then the area has another chance at wintery mix on Saturday with a high in the lower 40s and a low in the upper 20s. Sunday should bring a high in the upper 50s and low in the low in the lower 30s. Monday the area is expected to see highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Garcia said the area was only showing trace amounts of precipitation at around noon on Wednesday but she expected that to increase over the day and through the night.

Assistant Grayson County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Samantha Allison said there were two warming centers opened in the county already and they plan to keep them open through Friday. Those are at Light Fellowship Church, 801 W. Owings in Denison and the Salvation Army, 5700 Texoma Parkway in Sherman.

Allison said, "We've seen impacts county wide. Right now it seems to be isolated to overpasses and bridges. However, we know that with the increasing amount of freezing drizzle and then what will come in overnight conditions are going to deteriorate from here."