Voices, representation: Holland brings business knowledge, perspective to City Council

For nearly five years, Daron Holland has served a the lone Black voice for the Sherman City Council. Continuing his work, Holland is more than a seat filler.

As a representative of the Black community in Sherman, Holland brings a voice to the needs, desires and goals of a community that has historically not always had that representation across the country.

Outside of his work on the council, Holland owns and operates Holland Logos and Dee's Cleaning Service, located in the Travis Street Mall across from the Sherman Public Library. In hindsight, Holland said the location of his businesses is ironic.

"it is so ironic that it is so close to the old black business district," he said referring to the location where many black businesses were razed in the Sherman Riot of 1930. The riot, and the related lynching of Black farmhand George Hughes led to a mass exodus of many members of the Sherman Black community, and the effects of the day can still be felt.

Prior to his current business, Holland also worked with Procter& Gamble, Folgers and Kaiser Aluminum, among other companies.

Holland's public service career started in the late 90s when he was appointed to the parks and recreation advisory board. The appointment came after he worked alongside his uncle, who served on the board previously, on other projects.

Holland would later go to successfully run for City Council in 2017, followed by a successful reelection campaign in 2020. Holland said he was inspired to run by a story in the Herald Democrat about the city and school district working together on a project. Not all cities had this kind of relationship with other community groups, he said.

As the sole Black member of the City Council, Holland said he did not feel pressure in having to be the sole representative of a group in the city. Instead, he said he viewed it as an honor to be able not only to bring their voice to the council, but to also serve as a voice for the council in his community.

Over the past two years, this has included keeping the community up to date on city matters concerning the pandemic, he said.

"I feel really good about my people," Holland said. "There are some folks that you can't make happy, but the majority who know I am on this council really feel good about it."

While Holland has served on many boards and other community groups, one of his most recent tasks has been assisting in the city's effort to recognize and acknowledge the 1930 riot through historic recognition of the Black business district. Holland is one of the city representatives in a shared project with the Equal Justice Initiative to memorialize the businesses through a plaque, among other recognitions.

In addition to this role and others, Holland has also served as a member of the Grayson County NAACP. While a member of the Sherman Chamber of Commerce, he was also recognized for his efforts in recruiting Black-owned businesses, he said.

More recently, Holland has focused his efforts in extending a hand to young entrepreneurs who may have an idea for a business but lack the resources or capital to make it possible. In some cases, this is one of the longest-lasting impacts of the riot, he said, highlighting the domed capital in the region.

"It left when we had the riots here," Holland said. "So now I am trying to bridge that so that they have some monies to get started."

While the city still has work to go in achieving full equality, he noted that progress has been made, including a more diversified city hall. While he is the sole Black member of the city council, the city also has a Black Assistant City Manager in Terrence Steele.

Holland also noted that the city clerk role in this past week's city council meeting was filled by Sheena Taylor. Just a few short decades ago that likely would be seen in a city like Sherman.

"That is the beginning of it all there," he said. "For many years, we didn't see that."