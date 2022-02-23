Train derailment shuts down Denison's Morton Street

Officials with the Dallas, Garland & Northeastern Railroad are investigating the cause of a train derailment in Denison that temporarily shut down Morton Street Tuesday evening.

Denison police officials said the department was called out at around 5 p.m. in response to a train derailment near the intersection of Morton Street and Maurice. No one was injured in the incident.

The derailment temporarily shut down Morton Street at the intersection with Maurice due to backed up train cars, but the scene was cleared enough to let traffic pass through the area about two hours later, officials said.

Officials with Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services, parent company of DGNR said the train was carrying a load of rock when the derailment occurred and seven cars were involved.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, no crossings were impacted and crews were working to clear the remaining cars from the track. Officials estimated that the site would be clear some time by end of day Wednesday.