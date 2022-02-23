Polls closed Thursday; open longer hours on Friday

Inclement weather has forced her to close the early voting polls at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and they will remain closed on Thursday. Those polls will open again at 7 a.m. Friday for the last day of early voting in the March 1 primaries and will remain open until 9 p.m. rather 7 p.m. to give people some extra time to vote.

Closures have also been announced for Austin College, Grayson College, Sherman Independent School District and Denison Independent School District.