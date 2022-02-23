East Texas man gets more than 10 years for child porn charge

Eastern District of Texas

A Bogata, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

James Thomas Tucker, 36, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, 2021, to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 124 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III.

According to information presented in court, it was discovered that Tucker was using a social media messaging application to distribute images of child pornography. A search of Tucker’s residence revealed evidence that he had been searching for child pornography. Tucker admitted to downloading and distributing images of child pornography in exchange for more images of child pornography. Tucker was charged in a complaint and arrested in May 2020.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bogata Police Department, and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.