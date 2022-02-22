Opening the door for small restaurants: Sherman lowers grease trap requirements

For many new and small restaurants, the process of opening a new location can be an involved, and often expensive, process with many requirements. One of these requirements will soon be reduced for restaurants eyeing Sherman as a possible home.

The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to revise and amend the city's wastewater ordinance and requirements for grease traps. These changes will allow smaller eateries, including many in downtown, to use alternatives to the standard grease trap for keeping fats and oils out of the waste system.

"As you know, as small businesses have come in, this ordinance was almost like a one shoe fits all," Assistant City Manager Terrence Steele said Monday "And so, what they are recommending is amending of this ordinance to include food trucks and things like that and small businesses that don't need those large grease traps to go into the ground, but to go under the sink and things like that."

The requirement for a grease trap can be one of the largest expenses for a new restaurant. Often, the large device must be built into the ground itself in order to keep and store unwanted byproducts from cooking. However, some restaurants that do not fry food, or cook with oil-rich foods, may not need a large scale trap for the level of their cooking.

"This is what we've heard from business owners, from potential business owners, for years at this point: the city's grease trap ordinances were inflexible and unnecessarily onerous, so we had our water treatment people look at the ordinance and rewrite it," Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said.

Strauch said these requirements have led some businesses to reconsider and back away from plans to open in Sherman, In particular, the downtown district has been hit the hardest by these requirements as set footprints and limited space often leave little room for a large installation.

"These large grease traps typically have to sit underground and when you are doing infill development like in downtown, that is not easy," Strauch said.

In the past, these smaller users would need to apply for an exception. However, the amendment allows them to use the smaller devices by right.

In addition to allowing for smaller users to use under-sink traps, the update to the 2008 ordinance also created definitions for food trucks and added them to the smaller-user category.

Council Member Pam Howeth asked how staff would determine who needs a trap. Wastewater Superintendent said it would primarily be based on the menu and the type of cooking place. The requirements could be updated over time as staff notices changes through regular visits, and building permit requests.