Ashmore named prosecutor of the year

First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore tried four jury trials the last 12-month period with convictions in cases against Antonio Prado, Timothy Barnum, Tyrone Sommers and Kelvon Gray.

Ashmore is also responsible for a docket in the 15th twice a week.

Due to 2021 successes, Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith named Ashmore as prosecutor of the year in 2021 during Tuesday's commissioners court meeting.

"That's an impressive feat," Smith said.

Ashmore had previously been honored as the prosecutor of the year in 2010.

"I tell you what," Smith joked as Ashmore made his way to the podium amid applause, "he don't like surprises."

Smith said he is impressed by what Ashmore was able to do in 12 months.

"I tried one murder case and one attempted murder case last year and I am still tired," the DA quipped.

"I appreciate the honor," Ashmore said when he faced the commissioners. "The only thing I would say is that I work with a really good team at the DA's Office. Sandye Brown is the reason I can try four murder cases like that. She's a better lawyer than I am, she just doesn't have a license."

Ashmore also thanked his co council on those cases, Nathan Young, and investigator Mike Ditto for their help and all of the people of the D.A.'s office who covered for them while they tried those cases.

Ashmore has worked for the GCDA Office for more than 20 years. Joe Brown, who left the office to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas in 2018, brought Ashmore on board at the DA's Office when Brown took office in 2001.

Ashmore has remained first assistant to the DA since that time.

Before coming to Grayson County, Ashmore was the elected District Attorney in Lamar County. He received his law degree from Southern Methodist University School of Law in 1979. He has been prosecuting since 1983.