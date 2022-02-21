2 local men indicted for sexual abuse of a child in Grayson County

Two local men are facing charges that they sexually assault children.

Roger Lynn Hull, 70, of Tom Bean faces one count of sex abuse of a child continuous victim under 14 and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact. Timothy Allen Freund, 58, of Sherman faces two counts of sexual assault of a child, two of indecency with a child sexual contact and two of prohibited sexual conduct.

Indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were also indicted;

Arthur Ray Woodson, 38, of Denison — obstruction;

Cody Jack Tolleson, 35, of Sunrise Beach — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Marvin Eduardo Linares-Galicia, 45, of Dallas — DWI 3rd or more;

William Christopher Scott, 48, of Tom Bean — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and prohibited weapon;

Gary Allen Bailey, 61, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Charles Joseph Buckwalter, 45, of Telephone — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michael Thomas Wisener, 46, of Whitesboro — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle;

Chrisopher Lynne Clark-Grimes, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Paul Eugene Butler, 34, of Pottsboro — possession of marijuana;

Tiffany Danielle Lovelace,30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver;

Cory Jermain Davison, 45, of Sherman — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Rustie Ann Sanders, 20, of Savoy — theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Liberty James Bledsoe, 35, of Fort Worth — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Timothy James Galla, 29, of Denison — fraud possession of credit card;

Christopher Michael Vaughn, 42, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Julio Aguilar Jr., 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Billy Lavoy Holmes, 52, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

David Lamar Addison, 55, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of property;

Jake Curry Franklin, 34,of Sherman — terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge;

Terellton Rashad Braxton, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Amber Nicole Livingston, 21, of Sherman — evading arrest with a vehicle, tamper with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl);

Michael Daniel Mixon, 39, of Hugo — evading arrest with a watercraft;

Daniel Leon Butcher, 21, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Julian Aaron Basaldua, 52, of Denison — two counts of burglary;

Danny Joe Simoneau, 23, of Pottsboro — credit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jennifer Ann Owen, 42, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stephen Anthony Doss, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Larry Jarrod Williams, 32, of Sherman — assault family member previous and burglary of a habitation;

Brett Aaron Wells, 40, of Frisco — evading arrest with vehicle, theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Whitney Lee Johnson, 34, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Donald Lee Pratt Jr., 49, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Emily Marie Thompson, 22, of Savoy — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Randy Gene Hames, 56, of Pampa — possession of marijuana;

William Garner James, 48, of Krum —aggravated robbery and two counts of fraudulent possession or use of a credit card;

Donavan Dehorney, 18, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Maxwell Raymond Keith Ashbee, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Baylee Lanee Pena, 21, of Sherman —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury;

Tammy Hogg, 56, of Sherman — credit card abuse of the elderly and exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person;

Sheldon Marcus Doughty, 43, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family;

Kenneth Patrick Barr, 49, of Pottsboro — fraudulent use of identification;

Casey Ralph Champion, 64, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jose Luis Rodriguez Jr., 23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Jonathan Maurice Blanton, 33, of Sherman — burglary of habitation;

Madison Page Smith, 21, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Jose Luis Viviano-Roque, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Thomas Ryan Adams, 33, of Vancouver, Canada — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Brenda Gayle Mcpherson, 61, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Tabitha Treynea Smith, 29, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Rickey Antoine Harris, 51, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Eddie Wayne Murphy, 34, of Sherman — possession of marijuana;

Michael Oneal Thomas, 38, of Fort Worth —possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and fraudulent use of identification;

Jerri Rae Maynard, 40, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — burglary of a building;

Jimmy Dalton Curlee, 42, of Denison — burglary of a building intended theft and theft of property.