Prepare for unpredictable weather: Sign up for CodeRED, stay informed

Winter weather is back in the forecast for Texoma this week. After the first winter storm of the season hit the region at the beginning of the month, a second one is expected to bring some sleet and possibly snow towards the end of the month.

While the National Weather Service wants people to be prepared for the weather, meteorologists said extreme weather changes are not uncommon for February.

"In February, we can really get a mixed bag of just about anything," Meteorologist Matt Spalley said Monday from the NWS Fort Worth field office. "We've had anything from temperatures in the 90s to some of our most significant winter weather. This time of the year we tend to see a lot of big fluctuations."

Grayson County can expect temperatures will begin to significantly drop Tuesday as a cold front comes through the region.

By Wednesday, the highs will be in the 20s when the area can expect some light rain to begin to fall.

"We could start to see some layers of ice starting to accumulate on surfaces like bridges and elevated surfaces," he said.

The area could get as much as a tenth of an inch of ice. While that might not sound like a lot, Spalley said it doesn't take much ice on roadways to become a problem for travelers.

The NWS forecast also predicts more precipitation with temperatures remaining in the 40s for highs on both Friday and Saturday before making to the 50s by Sunday.

Spalley said as February draws to a close, more spring-like weather with a warming trend is on its way for early March though NWS predictions beyond five days can be less accurate.

None of that means people can let down their guard for things like grassfires though. An ongoing lack of rain could leave this area facing an elevated risk for such events as the season starts to change.

And as Texoma begins the week with predictions of both above and below normal weather conditions, the Grayson County has some standard safety precautions in place to get necessary information out to area residents.

Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Somers said people should take the time now to sign up for the county's warning system CodRED.

Not only will that system be used to keep people informed about storms in the area, it is used when other emergency communications are needed as well.

CodeRed is a warning system that people have to sign up for themselves. That can be done by going to https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/oem.cred. Once there, click on the link to register or manage your account.

The system was used last week when a grass fire in Western Grayson County caused evacuations.

What is being called the Sandusky fire burned 602 acres of land and called for a response from practically every firefighting department in the county with 20 agencies responding.

Ten homes were threatened by the fire along with eight outbuildings. Two barns were destroyed.

Spring weather often includes windy days which generally increases the probability for grass fires.

Somers said people need to understand that the small rain showers the area has received and even the wintery weather recently seen in the area does very little to abate the problem because the grass that has already dried out and died remains very good fuel for grass fires.

Though Grayson County has not issued a burn ban this winter, that doesn't mean anyone can burn trash or other debris whenever they want. Somers said local residents, especially those new to the area who might not be accustomed to living in unincorporated areas, should become familiar with the state's burning regulations.

To sign learn more about the rules for burning in Texas go to https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/oem.outdoor and follow the links to state regulations.

In addition to those regulations, people should make sure all property is not attractive to possible grass fires by getting rid of dried vegetation near homes or outbuildings and being extremely careful with any kind of flame outside. A water source should be kept nearby any planned burn and individuals should remain in the area while any burning is taking place.