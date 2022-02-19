Southeastern sees enrollment increase, sets record for spring enrollment

staff reports

The pandemic may still be lingering, but so is the enrollment growth at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

In its preliminary enrollment reported recently submitted to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, Southeastern has a current spring enrollment of 5,095 students. That number represents a 1.7% increase over last spring’s number of 5,010, and ranks as the school’s largest-ever spring enrollment. Prior to that, the largest spring total was 4,744 in 2020.

“Our enrollment growth is the result of the dedication and hard work of our faculty and staff,’’ said Southeastern president Thomas Newsom. “Like our students, the faculty has faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic and continued to be flexible. This has allowed our students to continue their education and progress toward a degree without interruption. In addition, our alumni and the Durant community have been phenomenal in supporting the University, and that makes a big difference.’’

Southeastern is seeing significant growth in its extensive online programs, particularly at the graduate level. The University offers more than 45 academic programs with both traditional and face-to-face instruction and online/remote deliveries of instruction.

More than 80% of Southeastern students receives some type of financial aid, and about half of its graduates each year are first-generation college graduates.