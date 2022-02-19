SOSU students visit State Capitol for Higher Ed Day

Southeastern

Students and personnel from Oklahoma’s state system institutions gathered at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City Tuesday to demonstrate the value and importance of higher education in the state.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University was well-represented at the event, with President Thomas Newsom, other staff members, and a group of student leaders attending.

Speakers included Gov. Kevin Stitt, Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, Speaker of the House Charles McCall, Sen. Roger Thompson, Rep. Kevin Wallace, Sen. Adam Pugh, State Regents chair Jeffrey W. Hickman, and Chancellor Allison D. Garrett.

Four students also spoke at the event, including Angelita Winter of Atoka, a senior at Southeastern, who shared how pursuing a degree has positively impacted her life. She was introduced by Speaker McCall.

In addition to having a group photo taken with Gov. Stitt, Southeastern students engaged in question-and-answer sessions with Rep. Dustin Roberts, Sen. David Bullard, and Rep. Eddy Dempsey.

“Students, faculty and staff from Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities came together today at our State Capitol to highlight the value of a college degree,” said Chancellor Garrett. “Among our state’s critical occupations, 47 of the top 50 highest paying jobs require a college degree. U.S. Census Bureau data show that individuals with an associate degree earn almost $1,000 more per month than those with just a high school diploma, and individuals with a bachelor’s degree earn over $2,000 more per month than high school graduates. Public higher education is critical to strengthening Oklahoma’s economy and building our workforce, and must be a top state priority.”