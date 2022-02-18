VA Mexican food eatery fails health inspection; other food reports

One local restaurant failed to make the grade on its most recent inspection by the Grayson County Health Department.

El Patio Escondido, 495 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy in Van Alstyne made an "F" on its most recent inspection back in January.

The GCHD scores local eateries based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health.

Restaurants are given an "A," "B," "C" or "F" score. An "A" means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a "B" were found to have several minor violations but nothing major. Restaurants with a "C" might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors' opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an "F."

An "A" means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a "B" received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a "C" had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with "F" ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The report on El Patio Escondido cited a lack of cleanliness in a number of places as well as improperly labelled cleaning products and improperly stored food as reasons for the failing grade. For instance, the inspector found uncovered tamales stored in a cardboard box and other food stored in used grocery bags. The report also said there was a spot outside the eatery where it appeared the staff had been throwing out mop water which then led to a nearby creek and the grass in that area was dead. The report also said the inspector found a container of cheese stored directly on top of raw chicken in a package.

The following establishments received "C" grades on their most recent inspections: .

Wok Xpress, 1900 W. Morton St in Denison. The report stated that non of the food handlers or managers on site were able to demonstrate the proper knowledge of personal hygiene, food handling, cleaning and sanitization of food and food contact surfaces and storage. The inspector said all such staff had to attend a food handlers must attend an additional class in food handling before their current permits expire. In addition, the report said the inspector found raw beef and chicken stored on the top shelf of the food preparation table cooler unit and stored at an unsafe temperature. Food was also being stored uncovered in the walk-on cooler and covered in frost.

Mooyah Burgers, 4114 Hwy 75 N, Ste 100, in Sherman. The report said there were raw potatoes stored in a hallway between bathrooms that were accessed by the public and that left the potatoes vulnerable to cross contamination. It also said there were several surfaces inside the eatery that were soiled with food debris and needed cleaning.

La Especial, 1320 S. Austin Ave., in Denison. The report noted that none of the staff washed their hands during time the inspector was in the establishment and there appeared to be stuff stored in the hand washing sink. The report also said that all of the utensils were being transported to another location to be cleaned and the dirty ones were piling up in the kitchen awaiting that transportation.

Tanglewood Commodore Steakhouse,290 Tanglewood Circle, in Pottsboro. The inspection report indicated the inspector found multiple items in an ice bath including sliced cheeses, chicken wings and and sliced meats that were not kept at the correct temperature. Also there were raw shell eggs stored above other foods and a number of repackaged foods that were not labeled with proper dates on them.