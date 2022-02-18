Police HQ construction remains on budget, schedule

Sherman Police officials said this month that construction of the new police headquarters is on track to go vertical later this spring. The department recently gave an update on the $15.5 million project, which will see the construction of a new 34,000-square-foot station and headquarters along one of the city's burgeoning corridors.

Sherman Police Chief Zachary Flores said the project, which entered the construction phase in November, is on budget and on schedule for completion in early 2023.

"It is starting to speed up a bit and a lot of the work up to this point has been underground," Flores said last week.

Early stages of the project have gone in favor of the department and construction crews so far, Flores said. The designs for the building included 160 piers that would need to be drilled into the bedrock. Designs initially called for all of these piers to be encased, but so far only two have needed the additional treatment.

Likewise, Flores said the construction site has created few difficulties for crew. Staff noted early in the design for the project that the location at the intersection of Northgate Drive and West Travis had some topographical challenges due to the hilly landscape from dirt moved from previous construction, but so far the land has proven stable.

Utility services are nearing completion at the site, and Flores said slab work is expected to be underway by March. From there, vertical construction can begin some time in April.

The construction phase of the project represents the culmination of years of planning by city officials. In early 2019, city leaders began talks about the needs for a new facility amid incoming growth. Department officials said the 1960s-era station could no longer meet the departments needs.

This led to conversations regarding possible renovation of the existing space or the construction of a new station elsewhere in the city. Ultimately, the Northgate location was chosen due to its proximity to both FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75, among other factors.

"If you look at the current facility, it has lasted us 60 years — the one we are in right now," Flores said in 2020. "So, all sorts of variables, growth rate and others, but we anticipate that we could be in the new building for decades."

No specific use has been determined for the existing building once the police department moves to its new home, however city officials previously said the space could be used for additional city office space.

The project has hit some snags over the past few months, but Flores said clever planning and anticipating these shortfalls has helped the project stay on track. Supply chain issues for construction materials has been am issue, but planners worked through some of these issues by adjusting the scope and design of the building and purchasing early to secure prices.