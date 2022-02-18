Local eateries get top grades on Jan. 2022 HD inspections

The majority of the food serving establishments in Grayson County that were recently inspected by the GC Health Department got good marks.

Most of the recently inspected eateries got either an "A" or a "B" grade.

The GCHD scores local eateries based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health.

Restaurants are given an "A," "B," "C" or "F" score. An "A" means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a "B" were found to have several minor violations but nothing major. Restaurants with a "C" might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors' opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an "F."

An "A" means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a "B" received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a "C" had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with "F" ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following eateries got a "B"

The Catch, 3301 N Highway 75 Sherman;

Clark's Outpost,103 S. Hwy 377/Ray Roberts Pkwy Tioga;

Best Burger Barn, 100 W. Chestnut St Denison;

Elevated Grounds, 103 N Ray Roberts Pkwy Tioga;

Medina's, 205 Gene Autry Dr Tioga;

Catfish Haven Restaurant, 24059 US Hwy 377 Whitesboro;

Southern Crispy Donuts, 315 FM 120 E Pottsboro;

Two Brothers Hibachi Mobile, 2916 US HWY 75 Sherman;

Anchor Up Club, 576 Highport Road Pottsboro;

Blimpie@Cardinal quick stop,100 E FM 120 Pottsboro;

Van Alstyne; Nutrition, 186 S. Main Van Alstyne;

Napoli's Italian Restaurant, 13015 S. Hwy 289 Pottsboro;

Lupes World Famous Tamales@Lone Star 36, 3315 FM 120 Denison;

The following eateries got an "A"

Pop Around The Corner, 113 N. Travis Sherman;

American Legion #62, 419 W Crawford St Denison;

Woodlands Place Rehabilitation Suites, 5600 Woodlands Trail Denison;

Geno's Pizzeria, 223 Gene Autry Tioga;

Culver's, 5131 Gateway Blvd Denison;

Sonic Drive In, 3325 Hwy 120 W Denison;

Sonic Drive In Town Center,3400 U.S. Hwy. 75 N Sherman;

Belden Street Montessori School, 618 W. Belden St Sherman;

HBLA Child Care-South,1510 Baker Rd Sherman;

Pop's The Top Dog, 2926 FM 902 Sherman;

Rising Stars Learning Center, 826 N. Crockett Sherman;

Allsup's Convenience Store, 901 Hwy 377 N Whitesboro;

Children's Tree Learning Ctr, 2532 Hwy 82 East Whitesboro;

Lucky Truck Stop, 31242 US Hwy 82, Whitesboro;

Express Food Mart, 17207 State Hwy 56W Southmayd

Grab N Go, 101 Hwy 120 W Pottsboro;

Jack in the Box, 1120 S Austin Ave Denison;

Taco Bell, 900 S Austin Ave Denison;

Whataburger, 231 S Austin Ave Denison;

NTX BBQ Supply, 327 W. Crawford Denison;

Cinemark 12, 3310 Town Center St. Sherman;

Grandpappy Point Gas Dock,132 Grandpappy Dr Denison;

House of Payne Coffee Co., 1209 N Pecan St Suite A Bells;

Subway, 209 S Austin Denison;

The Point, 1711 Harbor Rd Denison;

Beacon Hill, 3515 S. Park Ave Denison;

Knife & Whisk,130 W Acheson Denison;

MaYa Family Foods, 216 S Union Whitesboro;

Picante Taco Mexican Grill, 3116 Regency Ln Denison;

Triangle 66, 401 N Hwy 377 Tioga;

Kiddie Kampus I, 1500 W Crawford St Denison;

Kiddie Kampus II,117 N Lillis Ln Denison;

Donut Shop & Café,509 N. Pecan Bells;

Domino's Pizza, 1020 N. Hwy 377, Ste A Whitesboro;

Sandusky Store, 25524 Hwy 377 N. Whitesboro;

Donut Place, 430 S Armstrong Ave Denison;

Doughboy Donuts, 206 W. Texas Denison;

Frank's, 80841 N Hwy 289 Pottsboro;

Lynch and Teel Tackle and Grill, 23 Paradise Cove Rd Pottsboro;

Parkview Learning Center, 206 FM 120 E Pottsboro;

Sunshine Center For Children, 308 Front St Pottsboro;

Braum's Ice Cream, 710 N. Hwy 75 Denison;

Fruit-titas, 409 W. Main Denison;

Wal-Mart, 401 E. Hwy 82 Sherman;

CVS/Pharmacy, 2910 FM 120 West Denison;

Panda Express, 4030 North Highway 75 Sherman;

Panda Express, 3405 FM 120 Denison;

Sonic Drive In, 2405 S Austin Ave Denison;

Jakes Place Food Truck Park,4801 S State Hwy 91 Denison;

Lucky Stop, 429 N. Sam Rayburn Frwy Sherman;

Munchie Mobile, 202 N. Loy Lake Sherman;

Sherman; ISD/Middle School, 2201 E Lamar Sherman;

Skatelands of America, 2629 S Woodlawn Denison;

1880 Ice House, 207 W Chestnut Denison;

Bells; Best Donut, 301 N. Pecan Bells;

Private Eye Coffee Company,125 N Travis Sherman;

Sonic Drive-In,1206 N. Pecan Bells;

The Terrace at Denison, 1300 Memorial Dr. Denison;

Kroger Food Store, 1820 Loy Lake Rd Sherman;

Dollar General, 407 Highway 377 N Collinsville;

Dollar General, 218 S. Ray Roberts Pkwy Tioga;

Enderby Gas, 20544 N. Hwy 377 Whitesboro;

E-Z Mart, 201 W Main Street Whitesboro;

Meals On Wheels/Whitesboro Center, 105 Mineral Street Whitesboro;

Texas Breakfast, Homemade Pie Coffee, 2306 US HWY 377 N Pilot point

Arby's, 515 Hwy 75 N Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 2920 N Hwy 75 Sherman;

El Tapatio, 2401 S. Austin Ave. Denison;

Pizza Hut, 129 W Heron Street Denison;

The Frosted Shoppe,1226 S. Austin Ave Denison;

Whataburger, 3609 N US Hwy 75 Sherman;

HBLA Child Care, 218 W. Morton Denison;

American Legion MIA Post #231, 133 Army Lane Pottsboro;

Hamm's 54 Burgers & BBQ, 306 E FM 120 Pottsboro;

Preston Center Convenience, 83462 N.Hwy 289 Pottsboro;

Sam's Southern Eatery, 931 S. Austin Ave Denison;

Tackle Box, 83924 N. Hwy. 289 Pottsboro;

Kwick Way, 525 S. Walnut Sherman;

La Real Michoacana, 1909 Texoma Pkwy Ste H Sherman;

Pizza Café, 1530 S. Austin Denison;

The Nutriton Spot, 805 E Lamar St Sherman;

Comfort Inn & Suites, 715 N. Point Lookout Drive Denison;

Hampton Inn & Suites, 3415 Ansley Rd Denison;

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 801 US Hwy 75 N Denison;

Hey Sugar Candy Co., 422 W Main Denison;

Lone Star Food Store #11, 1911 N Travis St Sherman;

Lucky Stop, 2826 W. Morton Street Denison;

Sonic Drive-In, 1003 N Hwy 377 Whitesboro;

Victorian Inns,1013 Hwy 82 West Whitesboro;

Whataburger,1001 Hwy 82 E. Whitesboro;

BAY at the Lake, 50055 N. Hwy 289 Pottsboro;

Sonic Drive In, 202 E Hwy 120 Pottsboro;

Homestead of Collinsville, 501 N. Main Street Collinsville;

Las Haciendas Mexican Grill, 2400 East Hwy 82 Whitesboro;

McDonalds, 871 Hwy 377 N Whitesboro;

Sherman; ISD/High Concession, 2907 W. Travis Sherman;

Sherman; ISD/High Culinary Arts, 2907 W. Travis Sherman;

Sherman; ISD/High School, 2907 W. Travis Sherman;

Sherman; ISD/HS Coffee Café, 2907 W Travis Sherman;

Grayson Institute For Learning,150 Fellowship Ln Sherman;

Growing Smart Learning Center, 1110 S Austin Street Sherman;

Jack & Jen Too, 403 W Pecan St Sherman;

Van Alstyne; High School-Culinary Arts,1722 N. Waco Van Alstyne;

Craft Pie Pizza, 5101 Gteway Blvd #101 Denison;

Wal-Mart Super Center, 401 N Hwy 75 Denison;

Arroyo's, 81750 N. Hwy 289 Ste 109 Pottsboro;

Cotton Patch Café, 500 N. US Hwy 75 Denison;

Lighthouse Marina, 300 Lighthouse Drive Pottsboro;

Starbucks Coffee, 3121 Regency LN Denison;

Texoma Retreat Center(Prothro Ctr), 269 Methodist Lane Pottsboro;

Almost Grandma's Childcare, 1531 S. Waco St Van Alstyne;

Meadowbrook Care Center, 632 Windsor Way Van Alstyne;

Tanglewood Bar & Grill, 290 Tanglewood Cr Pottsboro;

Tanglewood Resort 19th Hole, 290 Tanglewood Circle Pottsboro;

Van Alstyne; Sanford Elementary School, 300 Williams Way Van Alstyne;

Cedar Hollow Nursing, 5011 N. Hwy 75 Sherman;

Howe; High School, 200 E Ponderosa Howe;

Howe; Middle School, 313 Roberts St. Howe;

Howe; Summit Hill Elem School, 701 Summit Hill Parkway Howe;

Van Alstyne; High School, 1722 N. Waco Van Alstyne;

Van Alstyne; Middle School, 1314 North Waco Van Alstyne;

Little Caesars,1431 W. Morton #101 Denison;

Pop's Place Too, 21136 Hwy 56 Southmayd;

Texas Monarch Academy, 370 King Ave Denison;

El Burrito Taqueria, 101 FM 120 W Pottsboro;

FujiSan@Sam's Club, 3333 Hwy 75 North Sherman;

Papa John's, 3515 W. FM 120, Suite 112 Denison;

Pottsboro; Passport, 7606 Hwy 289N Pottsboro;

Sam's Club, 3333 Hwy 75 North Sherman;

Tom Bean Elem,105 Eubanks Tom Bean;

Tom Bean High School, 7719 State Hwy 11 Tom Bean;

Tom Bean Middle School, 289 Franklin Road Tom Bean;

Bells Elementary School, 110 Scott Road Bells;

Bells High School, 1500 Ole Ambrose Bells;

Bells Junior High School, 1510 Ole Ambrose Rd Bells;

Blaze Nutrtion, 1800 N. Travis, Ste L Sherman;

Dollar General, 810 N. Ole Ambrose Rd Bells;

Underground Sports Nutrition,1628 Texoma Pkwy Sherman;

Aldi Food Store, 3201 N. Hwy 75, Suite 104 Sherman;

Dollar Tree Store, 3416 Town Center Street Sherman;

Lovejoys On Main Street,138 E. Main St Whitesboro;

Pop Around The Corner, 2280 County Line Rd Whitesboro.