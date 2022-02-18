Hi-Steppers start competition season with a bang

SISD

In an achievement in overcoming adversity, the Sherman Hi-Steppers won multiple honors at the North Dallas Showcase put on Feb. 12 by dance organization Crowd Pleasers, including a second overall as a first runner up grand champion team.

And the team didn’t have a single practice with all its members present leading up to the competition due to unforeseen absences, according to Nicole Funderburg, Hi-Steppers Director.

“So, the fact we worked so extremely hard and competed against teams with members that have danced their whole lives and that we placed as well as we did, I could not be prouder of them and their hard work,” she said.

The Hi-Steppers competed as a team in Modern, Novelty, Hip Hop and Jazz and earned a Best in Class (first place) in the first three while coming in as a first runner up (second place) in Jazz that day.

The Hi-Stepper officers also performed routines in Jazz, Modern, Lyrical and Hip Hop. They won Best in Class for Modern and Hip Hop and second runner up (third place) for Lyrical and Jazz. Overall the officers placed as a first runner up grand champion.

The Hi-Steppers team and officers usually start learning their competition routines in late October or early November, Funderburg said. They learn the competition routines alongside those for football and pep rallies and then focus on them solely after the season ends.

“We work hard on getting them cleaned and unified, adding in performance elements like showmanship and costumes, leading all the way up to the actual competition itself,” Funderburg said.

The Hi-Steppers are also performing Saturday at the Texas Dance Classic hosted at Plano High School by the American Dance and Drill Team, and their biggest event of the year is the spring show in April that showcases not only the Hi-Steppers but the cheer team, color guard and others.

“It showcases all our team and officer competition routines,” Funderburg said. “We feature new routines that officers choreograph for their individual squads, and seniors showcase their solos. We have a large opening number as well as our traditional finale routine.”