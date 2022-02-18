Denison ISD counselors: Heroes in tough times

DISD

Denison ISD counselors wear many hats, shoulder many burdens, solve many problems. They are trusted confidantes, avid cheerleaders and diligent problem solvers. College and career guides, arbitrators, best friends and mentors. They are careful listeners, staunch supporters and powerful advocates. Someone to lean on when times get tough. Lights at the end of tunnels. Paths out of darkness.

At no time in recent history have students and families relied more heavily on counselors than during the lengthy and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. But according to DISD’s team of resilient and dedicated counselors, the rewards have far exceeded the challenges.

DHS Lead Counselor Carrie Boettger says she continues to be impressed by the resilience shown by students, staff and families. “I’m not going to lie, these past two years have been challenging for all of us. Many of our students are facing so many obstacles in their daily lives. It is overwhelming to help them navigate the many barriers. Some days I feel like I’m fighting a losing battle. However, it seems just when I’m ready to give up, I get a “God wink.” Something crosses my path that makes me realize that I AM MAKING A DIFFERENCE – a student message, a parent phone call, a teacher email. I thank God for placing me in a position where I do feel I am making a difference in the lives of my students. School counselors do make a difference!”

Hyde Park Counselor Holley Murphy says helping families at Christmas this year was particularly rewarding. “It gave me such sheer joy to see parents so very thankful for help this year. It was awesome to see our Hyde Park families offer so much to Tigers in need. We had more families ask to adopt angels than we had angels! What a blessing all the way around. I was reminded of the great good in others…both the recipients and the givers! Seeing the students come back from Christmas break with new clothes and stories of their amazing holiday purely melted my heart!”

Kally Branson, 8th grade counselor at Scott Middle School, emphasized the positives that come from helping students find workable solutions to problems. “Often, we place too much emphasis on problems without thinking of possible solutions. It warms my heart when I can help a student develop achievable solutions to the conflicts that they face.”

Mayes Counselor Kelli Powell says the emphasis over the past three years has been on kindness and joy. “The teachers have been wonderful in letting me come into their classrooms and do 15-30 minute lessons on how to be more kind and find joy, even in the midst of hard emotions. It is rewarding to hear the students talking about kindness and joy. I think one of my favorite moments was when a teacher shared with me that one of her students calls me ‘Mrs. Kindness’. That warmed my heart. Another teacher shared that she heard students verbalizing some of the things that we have been discussing during our guidance lessons and putting it into practice. It’s not perfect, every day, but I see a wonderful difference in our students. If you were to ask a Mayes Mustang, ‘What are you about?’, they would say, ‘I am about kindness and joy!’”

For Lamar Counselor Erainna Winnett, the author and publisher of a series of Self-Help Activity Books for Kids including one entitled “Saying Goodbye,” her most meaningful reward came in the form of a letter to her from a parent. “I just wanted to say thank you so much for sending the book home with my son. My dad took his own life in December and my younger kids don’t know what happened but it has been a hard time. In counseling sessions, my counselor has really encouraged me to talk more with the kids and let them know when I’m sad or struggling, and this has been very helpful. I wanted to see if I

could get another copy of the book from you? I, unfortunately, had a friend with a similar situation in January and want to send it to her for her daughter. Thank you Again.”

“I can’t praise and thank our counselors enough for providing vital lifelines for our kids and families during these past very difficult two years,” said DISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Kirkbride. “They have listened, cared, calmed frayed nerves and shouldered burdens while often dealing with pandemic-related issues of their own. When they come to work, they leave everything else behind and focus solely on our kids. They are our heroes, and it is an honor and privilege to thank them for their service…not just during National School Counseling Week, but every day, all year long.”