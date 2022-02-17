TI effect: Sherman eyes $161M in water, wastewater projects

For the city of Sherman, the next decade could be a time of significant growth with new housing starts, major developments and the proposed $29 billion expansion of Texas Instruments just on the horizon. However, with this growth come growing needs for water, sewer and other utilities that the city of Sherman is preparing to meet.

Sherman city leaders met to discuss and consider the more than $161 million in proposed near-tern water and wastewater projects that will help the city meet the needs of TI and other future users.

"With a scope of their usage, which is millions of gallons a day, that has a significant impact on our planning efforts for our water plant, wastewater plant, our distribution systems ... and just a whole myriad," City Manager Robby Hefton said, referring to the TI project.

Texas Instruments announced in late 2021 that Sherman had been selected as the home of a new $30 billion production facility which would replace its existing plant. This new facility would be built over four phases, with a potential for more than 3,000 new jobs.

In January, Hefton said the expansion of TI in Sherman would make it the largest water user in Sherman by a significant margin.

"We really have to start work today, and have started work, on these phases one through four." Hefton said, noting that the first two phases can be handled by the city's existing infrastructure, with some remaining capacity. "But once you start getting into late phase two or into phase three, that's when we get into issues with our ability to supply water and treat wastewater for them."

This, combined with other growth in Sherman, including developments focused on the city's southern border, create a need for new and expanded infrastructure.

Currently, the city has a total maximum supply capacity of about 28 million gallons of water per day. However, at full capacity, TI is on track to demand about 14 million gallons. Other future developments are expected to use more than 10 million gallons each day.

The city is currently planning to increase this capacity over the next five years by about 20 million gallons per day through new equipment, expansions of the water plant and distribution improvements across the network. These and other water improvements come with a price tag of nearly $140.23 million.

The largest of these projects is a nearly $42 million, 36-inch waterline project. The nearly 7.5 mile line will connect the water treatment plant to FM 1417 and OB Groner Road and provide water for western and southern portions of the city.

Other improvements will increase the city's ability to pump water to the treatment plant for processing and distribution. The city is planning to invest in a new 25-million-gallon pump at Lake Texoma that will increase the capacity of the three, 7 MGD pumps that currently exist.

The city has recently moved to purchase land adjacent to its treatment plant in order to build storage reservoirs. Earlier this month, the city moved to purchase 60 acres of land south of the treatment plant in order to build a new $21.5 million reservoir that could hold an estimated 100 million gallons of water for times when pumping from Texoma is not possible.

In addition to the water projects, the city is planning to move forward with nearly $20.94 million in wastewater projects. Assistant City Manager Clint Philpott said these projects primarily focus on increasing the capacity of existing lines.

One question that still remains with regard to wastewater processing is what chemicals will be processed coming from the TI plant. Philpott said he hoped to have conversations on this with TI officials in the near future.

While these projects come with a large price tag, Hefton said he is confident that the very growth that necessitated these improvements could finance them.

"This is very expensive, and there is no question about it," Hefton said. "The good news is this could be fully funded by just the impact TI is going to have."

To put the scope of TI's impact into perspective, Hefton estimated that it would take about 3,000 households to make up 1 million gallons of daily water usage. Based on that estimate, the first two phases of TI's project would represent a similar impact as 21,000 households.

Hefton estimated that every 1 million gallons of water distributed per day represents about $2.5 million in revenue per year. This additions revenue can then be turned around and used to finance about $45 million in capital projects and improvements without calculating incremental cost increases.

Other ideas include extending a similar agreement to TI as was offered to MEMC nearly 25 years ago. Under the agreement, MEMC would finance a portion of the improvements and be repaid over the course of decade through a reduction of water and sewer fees.