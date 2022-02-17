TCOG to offer economic recovery, resiliency workshop series

Texoma Council of Governments wants to help local business owners develop plans to make it through the tough times.

Next week, the agency will put on a free Economic Recovery and Resiliency Workshop Series.

The program will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom, 405 Rusk Street, in Sherman. To reserve a spot at the event, go to TexomaTalks.com

A news release TCOG sent out about the event said the purpose behind the series is to "to showcase four ways to increase regional resilience and build a stronger regional economy." Each topic is based upon recommendations of the Economic Disaster Mitigation Plan. The series is for "all with an interest in building a thriving business environment throughout the TCOG region including business owners, city/county officials, planners, economic development professionals, financial institutions, higher education institutions, other business support leaders and associated nonprofits."

The event will start at 8 a.m. with an advance networking session which will include light breakfast snacks.

Then at 8:35 a.m. TCOG Executive Director Eric Bridges will offer an introduction.

At 8:50 a.m. Kevin Shepherd, founder of Verdunity of Dallas will offer the session called Fiscal Health Builds Wealth: Decisions Today that Build Long Term Strength.

At 9:55 a.m. David Summers will present "The Strength of Small Business: Create a Thriving Small Business Ecosystem."

At 11 a.m. Ryan Short with will offer Branding Sells: Make Business, Place, Community & Region Worth a Visit.

At 12:05 p.m. lunch will be provided along with the presentation Making Projects Possible: Put Financial Tools and Resources to Work by Tony Allender and Naina Magon of Howes Hill &Associates Charlene Heydinger, Texas PACE Authority.

At 2:10 p.m. Bridges will offer the closing remarks.

Moderators for the event will be Denison Development Alliance and Denison Industrial Foundation Vice President of Development William Myers, Gainesville Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Audrey Schrayer and Sherman Economic Development Corporation President Kent Sharp.