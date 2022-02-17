Oklahoma escapee caught in Sherman

staff reports

One of four men who escaped from the McCurtain County Jail in Oklahoma on Feb. 3 was found in Grayson County Wednesday evening.

A news release from the Sherman Police Department said authorities in Sherman received word Wednesday that Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr., who was the last of the four escapees to remain on the run, might be in Sherman.

An investigation confirmed that information.

"At approximately 8:30pm, it was confirmed that Rutherford was inside a room at Motel 6, located at 2105 Texoma Parkway," SPD Sgt. Brett Mullen said in the release.

"At approximately 9:15pm, Sherman Detectives along with members of the United States Marshals Service Task Force, were able to take Rutherford into custody without incident as he exited the room," Mullen said.

Rutherford is currently in the custody of the US Marshals Service.

The third man caught, Justin Hughes, was captured in Oklahoma on Wednesday morning while hiding in a field. Kolby Watson was arrested on Feb. 5 in Hochatown, Oklahoman, 17 miles north-northeast of Idabel, Oklahoma, and Donnie Middlebrooks was captured in Eagletown, Oklahoma on Feb. 10, according to media reports.

In addition to the four men who escaped, charges have been filed against a number of other people for helping in the break out. One jailer has been arrested in connection with the incident and several other people were arrested for harboring a fugitive or obstruction of justice.