Kirkbride named as lone finalist for DISD superintendent

Denison Independent School District has named the man who will replace long-serving Superintendent Henry Scott upon his retirement. The DISD Board announced Wednesday that current Assistant Superintendent David Kirkbride is the lone finalist for the position and will take the helm of the district at the end of the school year.

“My first response to that is that it is an honor,” Kirkbride said in a phone interview Thursday. “ There is a tradition of excellence that has been established here in Denison and Denison ISD for many years. I’ve had the privilege of being here for the past 16 years, so I consider it an honor and privilege that the board continues to be moving us in a positive position in the future.”

The decision to promote Kirkbride to the superintendent position comes following the announcement by long-time Superintendent Henry Scott that he plans to retire at the end of the school year. The Board allowed internal candidates two weeks to apply for the position before holding interviews.

"Our unique culture, both as a school district and a community, revolves around thinking locally as well as globally in terms of educating our kids," DISD Board Chair Bob Rhoden said in a press release issued Thursday. "The goal has always been to continue Denison ISD’s award-winning traditions that have provided a firm foundation for growth while implementing new best practices that prepare our kids for successful futures.

"After interviewing two very fine internal candidates, it became clear to all of us that Dr. Kirkbride is the candidate best equipped to successfully steer Denison ISD through the exciting growth and progress that is on our horizon.”

Prior to the decision, Scott and other members of district leadership expressed a desire to choose an internal candidate with extensive knowledge of the district and its current direction. It is important that the district maintain a consistent course and direction during upcoming growth within the region and district, Scott said in January.

Kirkbride brings with him 16 years of experience within DISD, with nine years as the principal of Terrell Elementary and the past seven years as the assistant superintendent for administration. Prior to his move to Denison, Kirkbride served as the assistant principal at Shelby County Schools in Memphis, Tennessee.

"I have always made it a priority to stay abreast of ever-changing methodology and best practices, to collaborate and network with peers, to continually listen and learn, and to hire teachers who are passionate and visionary and devoted to educating and growing our children into productive and successful people," Kirkbride said. "I will continue to do that and more as we move forward. That said, We Are Denison…and It’s Great to Be a Yellow Jacket.”

In addition to him, Kirkbride said the board interviewed one other internal candidate prior to making its decision.

Kirkbride will be filling the void left by a man with more than 60 years of experience in education. Henry Scott started his career with Denison in 1961 as a coach and worked his way up the district hierarchy until he reached the superintendent position, which he has held since the early 90s.

"I have always taken it one year at a time since I reached the age I am now," Scott said in January. "When I reached 84 I decided that I don't have many more years left. I love what I am doing and I've loved every job I've had in the school system, but it is just time for me to retire."

In replacing an iconic figure like Scott in Denison, Kirkbride acknowledged that he had big shoes to fill.

“That hasn’t gotten past me at all and Dr. Scott and I talked about just that last night when we had a kind of private moment,” he said. “So yes, the realization of the shoes I am about to fill has not gotten past me.”

Over the past seven years, Kirkbride said he worked to learn as much as he could from Scott in hopes of taking some of those decades of experience with him once Scott retired.

While Kirkbride acknowledged that there will be differences between himself and Scott, he said he did not plan to make any significant changes early on and he plans to continue to direct the district in the same direction it has been going.

“His personal and leadership style are going to be different; we are different people,” he said. “I am not looking to make any significant changes right off the bat. I think that would be unwise. Our district is in great shape right now.”

Kirkbride said he expects that the district will list his position for applications in the near future. Unlike the superintendent position, this post will likely be open to external and internal candidates in hopes of casting a wide net for qualified educators and administrators.