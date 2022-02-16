New timeline? TI projects could be coming sooner than expected

The development of Texas Instruments' latest production facility appears to be moving ahead of schedule. The tech manufacturer recently gave updated time tables for construction of its new $29 billion production facility in Sherman that move some of the phases forward by years.

In the updated time tables, the first two phases of the new production facility are expected to begin construction later this year, with the remaining two phases slated for some time between 2026 and 2030.

With these changes, the city of Sherman is moving forward its own plans and projects that will support what will become the city's largest utility user with adequate water, sewer and other necessary infrastructure.

"There were requirements in those agreements for TI to start no later than X date for Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4. For Phases 3 and 4, that date was in the late 2030s decade," City Manager Robby Hefton said last week. "The information that we are getting from their engineers and the information that they are putting out publicly is that three and four are really more of a late 2020s, so that pulls back about eight to ten years on that."

In late November, Texas Instruments announced that Sherman would be the site of a new $29 billion production facility near the site of its current plant. The new facility would see TI change its focus in Sherman from the traditional 100 mm silicon wafer it had produced to more advanced 300 mm wafers that are used in many electronic goods, vehicles and other uses.

The project would come in four phases, which would each create about 800 jobs. According to early documents, construction on Phase 1 was slated to begin in this year with construction on the remaining phases slated to begin in 2028. Production at phases 2, 3 and 4, were slated to begin in 2031, 2036 and 2039, respectively.

However, updated timetables now show that Phases 1 and 2 should begin construction this year. Meanwhile, the two remaining phases could begin construction some time between 2026 and 2030. The new time tables also show production in Phase 1 beginning in 2025 with Phase 2 potentially following it soon after.

City officials said in January, prior to the most updated information, that Sherman is poised to handle the expanded needs of the first two phases based on current production and water and waste water capacity. However, the change time table is moving forward some of the plans for future improvements.

"We don't feel like we have a whole lot of time to spare here, which is why we've already gone into the process of engaging engineers on our side that will be working with TI's engineers," Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton said in January. "We do feel like we have a bit of breathing room since it appears they won't be doing phases three and four soon."

Last week, Sherman city leaders met to discuss future and ongoing capital improvements, including water and sewer infrastructure projects that will support the TI plant. Discussions included more than $140 million and and $20.95 million in near-term water and wastewater projects, respectively.