Grayson College makes good on Texoma Promise

For many graduating seniors, the process of transitioning from high school life to college life can be confusing with many pitfalls, concerns and worries. However, representatives with Grayson College are making good on a promise to remove one of the larger barriers for students looking to continue their education.

Officials with the college and other community partners kicked off the new Texoma Promise program this month through visits to area high schools. The new program, which was unveiled in December, promises to help students across the region continue on to college by pledging to finance the costs and fees that scholarships and financial aid don't.

"The Texoma Promise program is a program with students to continue their education outside of high school. It includes Grayson College in addition to university partners and students will pledge to continue their education," Brandi Furr, GC director of admissions and registrar, said Wednesday during an enrollment and pledge event at Sherman High School. "... Students will get a scholarship that will take care of tuition and fees that are remaining after the Pell grant and other scholarships kick in."

Through the program, students with a household income of less than $80,000 can have fees and tuition that is not covered by Pell and other grants waived through the college. Other colleges that are partnering through the program have their own requirements and restrictions on waived fees.

The college and other academic and community partners announced the program in December amid decreasing enrollment numbers and lower success rates for those attending the school during the pandemic.

"The promise provides knowledge to all students that graduate from our region that they have a home in a collegiate environment," GC President Jeremy McMillen said in December during an announcement ceremony.

Furr said the college has spent much of February holding enrollment and pledge events at area schools across the region, including Collinsville, Bonham and Sam Rayburn. Sherman represents the largest of the schools that is participating in the promise.

During Wednesday's event, students were asked to pledge and commit to continuing their education. Officials with the school then walked them through the process of applying to the college and completing scholarship applications.

Each student was also presented their own individualized acceptance letter from the college. The Promise program coincides with a separate initiative by the college to strive for 100 percent acceptance of area graduates to the college.

Furr was uncertain how many Sherman students would ultimately take GC up on their offer to cover college expenses as it is too early in the process to estimate. However, with smaller schools, Furr said she saw 100 percent of seniors on some campuses complete the steps.