Case to remove county judge dismissed by appellate court

A Dallas appeals court has denied the request to make an administrative judge issue a citation to have the local county judge removed from office. Following last month's decision by Judge Ray Wheless to dismiss the case to have Grayson County Judge Bill Magers removed from office, the writ of mandamus filed by John Palmer in an effort to continue the case has also been denied.

The opinion was handed down Monday, and according to Palmer's representation, the denial brings an end to the three-month case.

"Based on our review of the petition and the record before us, we conclude that relator (Palmer) has failed to show his entitlement to the relief requested. Accordingly, we deny the petition for writ of mandamus," Judge Cory L. Carlyle, of The Fifth Court of Appeals, wrote in the opinion signed Monday.

Palmer's attorney Julia D. McKinney of Denison said the appellate court's decision ends the matter.

"It's all over," she said. "The opinion simply repeated the requirements for the writ of mandamus."

She said the requirements require the petitioner to show that there was some abuse of discretion in Wheless' decision and that there is no other adequate remedy under the law.

"Then, the court simply said that the petitioner (Palmer) wasn't entitled to the relief requested," she said. "So, that either means that the court found no abuse of discretion which would mean that Judge Wheless' decision finding the statute unconditionally vague was not an abuse of discretion or the alternative was that we didn't establish there was no other remedy available at law. Although that was pretty much a given because the statute says that the person who files the case, if the citation is denied, cannot file an appeal. So that remedy was not available."

She said it is just a guess on her part but she thinks the appeals court found there was no abuse of discretion.

Former Grayson County District Attorneys Joe Brown and Bob Jarvis represented Magers in the case.

In a text Tuesday morning, Brown said, "The appeal was frivolous, just like the original lawsuit. The Court of Appeals threw it out in a matter of days. It was a political matter from the beginning and the court recognized it."

Palmer first filed the petition to have Magers removed on Dec. 1. In the appeal, he cited Magers' guilty plea to a driving while intoxicated 2nd charge in June of 2020 as grounds for the removal.

However, Regional Administrative Judge Ray Wheless dismissed the case in January.