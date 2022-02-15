Bryan County History: Very special deliveries

Bryan County Genealogy Library

Parcel post was created to control all mail, including farm and factory products, not regulated by first, second-, and third-class mail guidelines. Packages could not exceed 11 pounds, not be greater than 72 inches in length and girth combined, not be perishable within the time needed for transportation, and not contain anything likely to harm a postal employee or the rest of the mail. In addition, there were provisions concerning proper packing and inspection, rates, delivery zones, and distinctive stamps. Parcel Post service officially began on January 1, 1913 and chaos immediately ensued.

Some rural residents had previously hauled butter, eggs, and chickens to town in a wagon, but quickly determined that parcel post was cheaper and more convenient. Others mailed odd items just to see if the P.O. would accept them. Those strictly prohibited included liquors, poisons, anything considered obscene or lewd, articles used for contraception, or items intended for any immoral purpose. Regulations covered pages and pages of specific details. Eggs and dressed chickens could be mailed within the first zone; eggs packed separately to any zone. Live animals could not be mailed, but stuffed ones could. Nothing with a “foul odor” could be mailed.

Most towns reported “first packages”, strangest items, farthest distance, etc. A rural carrier in Michigan mailed his own infant daughter a few miles along his route, just so she could be the first package in his town. Baby Charles Holloway was the first mailed in Iowa, but at 10 ¾ pounds, barely made the weight limit. It cost 35 cents to mail him.

The first package sent out from Bokchito was five pounds of sausage. J. D. Hayes, dry goods dealer, sent the first Durant package to Calera, Oklahoma. Ira L. Wilson, secretary of the Durant Retailers Association, sent a package to Des Moines, Iowa. Fifteen packages were soon sent out. Some were rejected, but most went through…except those improperly packed or stamped with ordinary postage.

“Parcel Post Delivery” began appearing in advertisements and the Caddo Herald editor encouraged merchants to make the best use of the new delivery system: “The Herald for advertising; telephone or letter for ordering; parcel post for delivery.”

Later that month Postmaster General Hitchcock received a strange request. The letter, with its poor grammar and even poorer spelling was printed in the paper exactly as it was originally written:

Fort McPherson, Ga.

Postmaster General, Washington, D. C.

Sir: I have been corresponding with a party in pa about getting a baby to rais (ur home being without one). May I ask you what specific relations to use in wrapping so it (baby) would comply with regulations and be allowed shipment by parcels post, as the express co are to rough in handling. yours ________ (Mr. Hitchcock would not allow the name to be published.)

Several changes made in the regulations in 1914, including an increase to 50 pounds, seemed to prompt more mailings of children. Parents knew their carriers well and trusted them to be good travel companions:

Stratford, Okla., Feb. 3- Eugene Alexander, 2 years old and weighing 18 pounds, was sent from this town to Wellington, Kan., 25 miles distant, by parcel post yesterday. He rode in the rural mail carrier’s wagon with the butter, eggs, letters, and newspapers which constituted the other mail. The postage on the boy was 18 cents…

Keokuk, Ia., March 18-A little girl was sent from Lakonta, Ia. to Keokuk; she wore a tag with the following inscription: “This is Alice Shipe. She is going to Keokuk where her father will meet her. If he should miss her, notify him so he can get her and take care of her, as I just got her back from being kidnapped. This is by order of her mother.”

The most famous child mailed was surely four-year-old May Pierstorff, delivered by mail car to Lewiston, Idaho with 53 cents postage attached to her coat. She weighed 48 ½ pounds. Her arrival from Grangeville by parcel post was a complete surprise to her grandparents. In 1997 Michael O. Tunnell wrote about her adventure in his children’s book, “Mailing May”.

February 1914 the P.O. declared that babies were NOT mailable and barred them from parcel post. The decision was made after the postmaster of Stratford, OK asked for a ruling on whether his patron could mail a two-year-old child to Idaho. Second Assistant Postmaster General Stewart decided that babies and live animals (other than a queen bee) could not be mailed. However, some postmasters either didn’t see the new regulation or chose to ignore it. B. H. Knepper of Maryland carried a 14lb baby from Clear Spring to Indian Springs. Charles Hayes of Turkin, Missouri carried Helen Combs to her grandmother, who happened to live along his route. The mailing of Maud Smith in Jackson, Kentucky was investigated by the postal authorities.

The child making the longest trip by parcel post was six-year-old Edna Neff. Edna lived in Pensacola, Florida with her mother. Her mother’s probation officer offered to transport the child to her estranged husband in Virginia. Since the officer couldn’t afford the fare for an adult to accompany her, he sent her on the mail car. People predicted that a postmaster somewhere along the route would stop her. There is no indication that anyone did.

In 1917 parcel post was limited to 200 pounds per customer per day after a banker in Vernal, Utah used parcel post to ship 80,000 bricks for the construction of his new bank. The building still stands and is known as the “parcel post bank”.

If you have something special to mail this week, be sure to check with your local postmaster and follow his instructions carefully!